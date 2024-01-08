Highlights Hull City are ahead in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

The Tigers have offered him regular game time - and that is seemingly a key reason why they are leading this race.

Other Championship teams like Leicester City and Southampton are also interested, but have fallen behind in this pursuit.

Hull City have moved ahead of others in the race for Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at RB Leipzig, with the Reds believing that this would be a good destination for the young attacking midfielder to thrive.

Unfortunately, it hasn't quite worked out for him in Germany, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

This has meant that he hasn't had a real chance to make his mark in the Bundesliga, and unsurprisingly, Jurgen Klopp's side decided to recall him.

He hasn't featured for the Reds this term though - and with this in mind - he will be able to go back out on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Previously thriving at Fulham, that alone has probably been enough for teams to take an interest in the 21-year-old, who has already featured for the Merseyside outfit and scored three goals for them in all competitions since his 2022 switch to Anfield.

The reason why Hull City have moved ahead in Fabio Carvalho race

Teams at the top end of the Championship have taken a closer look at the Portugal youth international, including Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton.

All three will be hoping to be promoted at the end of the season and have a good chance of doing so, with Ipswich Town's recent wobble allowing the Saints to revive their automatic promotion hopes.

Speaking of the Saints, it's the south coast side and Leicester that previously looked to be in a strong position to secure his signature, with both teams cashing in on valuable players during the summer.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Wolves and Fulham have also taken an interest in him though - and the chance to play Premier League football will surely be tempting to Carvalho.

At this stage, however, Hull look to be the favourites to secure his signature. The player is believed to be keen on this switch and the Tigers have made a "strong move" to try and bring him in.

Nothing has been finalised yet, but Sky Sports believe Liam Rosenior's side are in with a shout of getting a deal over the line for the 21-year-old because they are offering him a regular starting place. That's a key reason why they are believed to be leading this race.

Leicester need to make room in their squad to bring him in and the Saints can't guarantee him game time, according to the same outlet.

Hull City should look to finalise Fabio Carvalho deal

The Tigers are right to guarantee him first-team football because he's an excellent player who deserves to be one of the first names on the teamsheet in the Championship.

And his current club are likely to be searching for a team who can give him as much playing time as possible.

Related Liam Delap injury could help Hull City win fierce race for Liverpool deal: View The injury to Liam Delap is bad news for Hull City, but it may help towards their pursuit for Liverpool man.

Finances could potentially play a part in this race - but Liverpool are a very rich team and his development may benefit them financially in the future if or when they sell him.

The Tigers will be able to offer him a start, unlike some other clubs.

And with Rosenior adopting an exciting style of football, that could suit Carvalho. It's a move that could work out well for all parties.