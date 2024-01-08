Highlights

  • Hull City are ahead in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho.
  • The Tigers have offered him regular game time - and that is seemingly a key reason why they are leading this race.
  • Other Championship teams like Leicester City and Southampton are also interested, but have fallen behind in this pursuit.

Hull City have moved ahead of others in the race for Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at RB Leipzig, with the Reds believing that this would be a good destination for the young attacking midfielder to thrive.

Unfortunately, it hasn't quite worked out for him in Germany, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

This has meant that he hasn't had a real chance to make his mark in the Bundesliga, and unsurprisingly, Jurgen Klopp's side decided to recall him.

He hasn't featured for the Reds this term though - and with this in mind - he will be able to go back out on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Previously thriving at Fulham, that alone has probably been enough for teams to take an interest in the 21-year-old, who has already featured for the Merseyside outfit and scored three goals for them in all competitions since his 2022 switch to Anfield.

Teams at the top end of the Championship have taken a closer look at the Portugal youth international, including Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton.

All three will be hoping to be promoted at the end of the season and have a good chance of doing so, with Ipswich Town's recent wobble allowing the Saints to revive their automatic promotion hopes.

Speaking of the Saints, it's the south coast side and Leicester that previously looked to be in a strong position to secure his signature, with both teams cashing in on valuable players during the summer.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures

Player Name

Signed For

Loan/Permanent

Romeo Lavia

Chelsea

Permanent (fee involved)

Tino Livramento

Newcastle United

Permanent (fee involved)

James Ward-Prowse

West Ham United

Permanent (fee involved)

Nathan Tella

Bayer Leverkusen

Permanent (fee involved)

Mohammed Salisu

Monaco

Permanent (fee involved)

Moussa Djenepo

Standard Leige

Permanent (fee involved)

Mislav Orsic

Trabzonspor

Permanent (fee involved)

Armel Bella-Kotchap

PSV

Loan

Duje Caleta-Car

Lyon

Loan

Mohamed Elyounoussi

FC Copenhagen

Permanent

Ibrahima Diallo

Al-Duhail SC

Permanent

Dan Nlundulu

Bolton Wanderers

Permanent

Romain Perraud

OGC Nice

Loan

Lyanco

Al-Gharafa SC

Loan

Mateusz Lis

Goztepe

Loan

Theo Walcott

Retired

-

Willy Caballero

Retired

-

Paul Onuachu

Trabzonspor

Loan

Wolves and Fulham have also taken an interest in him though - and the chance to play Premier League football will surely be tempting to Carvalho.

At this stage, however, Hull look to be the favourites to secure his signature. The player is believed to be keen on this switch and the Tigers have made a "strong move" to try and bring him in.

Nothing has been finalised yet, but Sky Sports believe Liam Rosenior's side are in with a shout of getting a deal over the line for the 21-year-old because they are offering him a regular starting place. That's a key reason why they are believed to be leading this race.

Leicester need to make room in their squad to bring him in and the Saints can't guarantee him game time, according to the same outlet.

Hull City should look to finalise Fabio Carvalho deal

The Tigers are right to guarantee him first-team football because he's an excellent player who deserves to be one of the first names on the teamsheet in the Championship.

And his current club are likely to be searching for a team who can give him as much playing time as possible.

Finances could potentially play a part in this race - but Liverpool are a very rich team and his development may benefit them financially in the future if or when they sell him.

The Tigers will be able to offer him a start, unlike some other clubs.

And with Rosenior adopting an exciting style of football, that could suit Carvalho. It's a move that could work out well for all parties.