Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has provided an update on Evan Ferguson’s future amid Burnley and Leeds United transfer interest.

It has previously been reported by Football Insider that Leeds are eyeing the Irishman, while Alan Nixon linked the Clarets with the forward, with West Ham and Leicester City also providing competition for his signature.

Ferguson has struggled for game time under Hurzeler, making just 12 appearances in the Premier League so far, with only two of those coming as a starter.

The 20-year-old has also had fitness issues this season and last, which has seen his development stall after a very promising initial breakout campaign.

Evan Ferguson - Brighton league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 1 (0) 0 2022-23 19 (10) 6 (2) 2023-24 27 (15) 6 (0) 2024-25 12 (2) 1 (0) As of January 14th

Hurzeler has claimed that Brighton have to do what is best for Ferguson’s development following another injury setback earlier this month.

The German coach has indicated that he is open to talks over the player’s future, as he wants to see the Ireland international competing regularly.

“It’s very important that Evan gets back on the pitch,” said Hurzeler, via The Athletic.

“At the moment he suffers, because of the injury.

“Also, he proved why he is here playing for Brighton.

“He came from the youth academy and that’s the way of the club.

“We will negotiate what is important for him, what is important for his development, where he can improve the best and then we will make the decision together.

“This decision should be what is best for the player and for the club."

Evan Ferguson Premier League hint made

Hurzeler has pointed to the loan deal between Brighton and Leicester City for Facundo Buonanotte as an example that the club might try to emulate with Ferguson this month, potentially giving Leeds and Burnley a setback in their pursuit of the forward.

“We went Buonanotte, for example, to Leicester," he added.

“We know that the Premier League is a very good league to improve, because it’s tough, it’s intense, especially for young players.

“It’s the perfect environment to adapt.

“In the end, they want to play for Brighton and we want them to play for Brighton.

“So, when they improve in the environment of the league where we are also playing, it’s always very helpful.

“So, that’s why I am not thinking about making the other teams better, it’s more about what is best for the player.”

Leeds and Burnley are first and second in the Championship respectively, with both clubs eyeing automatic promotion back to the top flight this season.

Ferguson injury complicates January business further

Ferguson was always an ambitious potential target for Leeds and Burnley, and these comments from Hurzeler all but confirm that given his emphasis on Premier League minutes.

While he is back in training already after an injury concern, it is still something clubs will be monitoring given his history with fitness problems over the last 18 months.

He would be a really promising signing for Burnley or Leeds if they could pull it off this January.

However, a move to another top flight club is the likelier outcome at this stage.