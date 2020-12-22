FA responds to Sheffield Wednesday v AFC Bournemouth flashpoint

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged for allegedly biting Sheffield Wednesday man Kadeem Harris by the FA, following on from the two side’s Championship match earlier this season.

The Owls have had it tough this season and find themselves in the dropzone, though they did beat Coventry City at the weekend to boost hopes.

Indeed, they also achieved victory against Bournemouth earlier on in the year though the game involved an apparent unsavoury flashpoint involving Harris and Lerma.

And now, the Owls have seen the moment hit the headlines once more with the FA bringing charges against the Cherries’ man:

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged by FA for allegedly biting #SWFC winger Kadeem Harris in their Championship clash last month. Harris was sent off in added on time. Lerma has until Christmas Eve to respond. pic.twitter.com/tdCZww59Mx — Dom Howson (@domhowson) December 22, 2020

The Verdict

Owls fans may well feel that this isn’t a moment too soon and time will tell what happens to Lerma if he, for one, lodges an appeal or, indeed, lets things play their course in the coming days.

Of course, if the FA do find him guilty you can imagine he’ll be hit with quite a lengthy suspension with previous examples in the English game, namely Luis Suarez, coming with a heavy ban.

Wednesday fans will likely feel that that is right if found guilty, though, whilst Bournemouth fans will be wondering how Jason Tindall will respond if the midfielder is suddenly unavailable.