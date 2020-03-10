FA release statement regarding Huddersfield Town’s Nicky Cowley

Huddersfield Town assistant manager Nicky Cowley has today been charged by the FA for breaching rule E3 following the conclusion of the Terriers’ 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest back in December.

After the game Danny Cowley described the Forest staff of showing a ‘lack of respect’ during the John Smith’s encounter.

Following full-time the frustrations boiled over and there were altercations on the touchline and the tunnel area, which both Cowley brothers were involved in.

The FA Spokesperson Twitter account announced: “Huddersfield Town FC Assistant Manager Nicky Cowley has been charged with being in breach of FA Rule E3 following their fixture against Nottingham Forest FC on Saturday 21 December 2019.

“It is alleged that, following the conclusion of the fixture, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a member of the Nottingham Forest FC coaching staff.”

The FA Spokesperson also added: “It is further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) is an “Aggravated Breach”, as defined in Rule E3(2), as the participant made reference to nationality.”

Cowley, who has been at the club since September as his brother Danny’s assistant manager, has until the 17th March to respond to the FA’s charge.

A brief statement from Huddersfield Town read: “Huddersfield Town acknowledges the FA’s statement regarding a charge pertaining to Nicky Cowley and the Sky Bet Championship game at home to Nottingham Forest on 21 December 2019.

“Both Nicky and the Club have cooperated fully with the FA’s initial investigations into the alleged incident, Nicky Cowley strenuously denies the allegations made against him and will request a personal hearing over the charge.

“Huddersfield Town fully supports Nicky and will continue to support him throughout the process,” the club added.

Town face fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic on Saturday in their last match before Nicky Cowley has to respond to this charge.

The Verdict

There was clearly some sort of bust-up following Town’s clash with Nottingham Forest back in December, but given that was almost three months ago some may be forgiven for forgetting all about it.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was also charged with breach of the same rule at the start of this month, following his side’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United and it appears the FA are taking allegations of potential breaches seriously.

Whatever the outcome of Nicky Cowley’s case, Town supporters will be desperate for it to not have an impact on the club’s results as they only have nine games remaining to secure their Championship status.