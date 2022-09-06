FA react as key Preston figure involved in controversy following Birmingham City defeat

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has been charged by the Football Association after he was sent off following their 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham City on Saturday.

It has been a mixed start to the season for North End, who were unbeaten going into the weekend fixture at Deepdale, however a Maxime Colin goal, the first Lowe’s side have conceded, condemned them to defeat.

Following the loss, the Preston boss ran on the pitch to speak to James Bell as he was unhappy with many calls throughout the game, and the official sent him off.

And, in an update shared today, the Championship side that the FA had been in touch to confirm Lowe has been charged for his behaviour after the game, with the boss having until the end of the week to respond to the charge.

“Preston North End FC manager Ryan Lowe has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the EFL Championship fixture against Birmingham City FC on Saturday [03/09/22].

“It is alleged that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official both following the end of the fixture and following his dismissal. He has until Friday [09/09/22] to provide a response.”

The verdict

This is obviously not ideal for Lowe and he will know that you can’t do what he did, even if he may feel the red card was harsh.

Now, a fine probably awaits and the boss will hope he doesn’t have to serve a touchline ban as that would be a problem for him on a game day.

Despite all that, the fans will appreciate the passion shown from Lowe and it was ultimately frustration from him after his side fell to their first defeat in the league.

