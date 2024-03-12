With the Championship play-off final taking place just one day after the FA Cup final, a contingency plan has been revealed should a team make both finals.

We're at the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup and two Championship clubs still remain involved in the tournament - Leicester City and Coventry City.

The Foxes travel to Chelsea on Sunday, whilst the Sky Blues travel to Wolves on Saturday. Whilst it's unlikely that the clubs will reach the two finals, the FA have been forced to come up with an emergency plan to ensure they're prepared should it happen.

Leicester City are currently top of the Championship but have faltered in recent weeks, so whilst it's unlikely, it's not inconceivable that they could drop into the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Coventry City are eighth in the Championship, just one point from the top six, so they could feasibly reach the play-off final for a second consecutive season.

FA emergency plan revealed for final clash

According to The Mirror, extra dates have been put into the diary for the Championship play-off final should either side make both games.

With Wembley hosting the Champions League final on the 1st June, it means that the stadium is handed over to UEFA before and after the game, giving the FA less time to play the FA Cup final and the play-off final.

This has also meant that England have had to take a pre-Euros friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina on the road to Newcastle United's St James' Park.

The FA insisted that all stakeholders were consulted prior to announcing the dates, but it was decided to play the games just one day apart on the basis that it was unlikely that a Championship side would reach the FA Cup final.

A Championship club haven't reached the FA Cup final since 2008, when Cardiff City were defeated 1-0 by Portsmouth.

However, you never know in football, and Leicester City in particular will be fancying their chances of repeating the trick from three years ago and lifting the famous trophy at Wembley come the 25th May.

Leicester City and Coventry City's chances of reaching the two finals

Leicester City will be hoping there's no fixture clash as they look to win the Championship title and avoid the play-offs.

The Foxes are currently three points clear at the top of the league, and four points clear of third, but given their recent form, there's no guarantee they'll go up automatically anymore.

Their FA Cup tie away to Chelsea is a repeat of the final three years ago which the Foxes won 1–0 thanks to a goal from Youri Tielemans.

Despite their poor form recently, Leicester will be fancying their chances at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea side who are in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

On the other hand, Coventry aren't in the automatic promotion mix, so they will be hoping to give the FA a headache and make both the FA Cup final and the play-off final.

Coventry City and Leicester City's run to the FA Cup quarter-finals Round Coventry City Leicester City Third Round Coventry City 6-2 Oxford United Millwall 2-3 Leicester City Fourth Round Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Coventry City, Coventry City 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday Leicester City 3-0 Birmingham City Fifth Round Coventry City 5-0 Maidstone United Bournemouth 0-1 Leicester City

After a slow start, Mark Robins' side have rekindled the form which led them to the play-off final last season, and they've shown what they're capable of in the cup, too.

Wolves away is a tough fixture for the Sky Blues and Gary O'Neil has done a fantastic job at Molineux this season, but his side have an injury crisis, and Robins' side won't fear the trip to the Black Country.

It's set to be an interesting round of fixtures, and the FA will be watching on nervously amid a potential date change for the play-off final.