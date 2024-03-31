Highlights Bury's administrative mishap led to Walters' chance at Ipswich, where he thrived and made an impactful career crossover in football.

Auditions for potential transfers can come in many shapes and sizes in football, but the route Jon Walters took to find himself in front of Ipswich Town was sprinkled with more than a little bit of good fortune.

It was December 2006 and League Two side Bury had defeated fellow fourth-tier side Chester City in an FA Cup second-round replay, with the Greater Manchester side seemingly heading for a third-round clash with Championship side Ipswich.

However, due to an administrative error, the Shakers would not be the team to welcome the Tractor Boys in the new year.

An annoying turn of events for Bury, but very few would have predicted that their paperwork misstep would turn out to be the catalyst for Walters's career.

Ipswich find was steeped in fate

Bury had Stephen Turnbull on loan from Hartlepool United that season, who played in the replay at the Deva Stadium against Chester.

What they had not done, however, was seek and submit the required permission from Turnbull's parent club to the FA within the correct timeframe, which would have allowed him to play for Bury in the competition.

This oversight meant they had fielded an ineligible player and, as such, were removed from the competition, with Chester being reinstated.

Walters's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Stoke City 271 62 27 Ipswich Town 149 32 25 Wrexham AFC 40 5 5 Chester City 31 9 2 Hull City 25 1 0 Barnsley 12 0 0 Bolton Wanderers 6 0 0 Burnley 6 0 0 Scunthorpe United 3 0 0

Now back in the cup, Chester, along with their forward Walters, would face off against second-tier side Ipswich, drawing 0-0 in the initial game before bowing out once again in the replay, narrowly losing 1-0 at Portman Road.

Walters played in both fixtures and made an impression on the opposition, so much so that they went on to sign him a matter of days later for a fee reported to be around £150,000.

Had Bury kept their admin in order, Walters may never have got his impromptu trials in front of the staff at Ipswich, and may never have gone on to have the career he had.

He proved a success for the Tractor Boys

The move was a positive one for his new side, and he soon kicked on the way they hoped he would after getting those initial glimpses of him on the opposing side in the FA Cup.

In his first stint at Portman Road, before a very brief return in the twilight of his career, Walters appeared 146 times for the Tractor Boys, scoring 32 goals and providing 25 assists.

It was an impressive haul considering the jump in divisions he had made, with his Ipswich life beginning midway through the season.

Had it not been for Bury's mistake, the now 40-year-old may have never been afforded the opportunity, but having grabbed that chance with both hands, he was now destined for even higher reaches of the football pyramid.

The deal worked for Ipswich from start to finish

Having had just over three years of solid service from the forward, Ipswich accepted an offer from Premier League side Stoke City worth £2.75million for Walters, with additional clauses that may have taken the price as high as £3.25million.

Although there was some controversy, with the Ipswich boss at the time, Roy Keane, suggesting the Potters had approached Walters illegally, on the whole, it presented an incredible return on the Tractor Boys' initial investment just three years earlier.

It was also a deal that worked for Chester in theory, as they had included a sell-on clause when the forward moved to Ipswich, and although the payment was still made, Chester had sadly already been wound up earlier that year.

Were it not for Bury being behind on their paperwork, Ipswich may never have made this inspired transfer move, but the stars aligned that winter to make it happen and Walters never looked back.