FA Cup: Sheffield United v Tottenham: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United host Tottenham on Wednesday night in the fifth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side got the better of Wrexham AFC in the last round and have been rewarded with the visit of Premier League side, Tottenham, at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

It is, of course, the type of fixture that the promotion-chasing Blades are hoping to secure on a more permanent basis next season.

Focus this season is on automatic promotion in the Championship but, for now, Heckingbottom can eye progression into the quarter final of the FA Cup, albeit with the hurdle of Spurs tomorrow.

Sheffield United v Spurs team news

Heckingbottom has confirmed that Ciaran Clark has been absent from the training ground in the early part of the this week with illness.

That illness is spreading through the camp and has led to Heckingbottom leaving it late to decide on his team to play Tottenham. It’s very much a case of “wait and see” who is available.

“Ciaran’s ill. We’ve got illness going through the camp. He’s not in today, got a few missing. Tomorrow we’ll decide on the team. We’ll have to wait and see now. If they’re fit enough and well enough to play, they’ll play.” Squad update from Hecky. 🤧 pic.twitter.com/ZRP9rIormK — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 27, 2023

George Baldock and Enda Stevens, alongside long-term absentee Jack O’Connell, weren’t in the squad against Watford on Saturday as they recover from muscle injuries. Baldock has been pictured in training, though.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will continue under the watch of Cristian Stellini in the absence of Antonio Conte, who is recovering from gallbladder surgery.

He’s suggested Harry Kane will be involved. Whilst Rodrigo Bentancur, Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon are all out, as per the Daily Mail.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 19:55 on Wednesday night, with confirmed team news coming an hour earlier at 18:55.

Is Sheffield United v Spurs on TV?

Sheffield United v Tottenham will be shown live on BBC One with coverage beginning at 19:30, with 25 minutes of build-up to come before kick-off.

Sheffield United v Spurs score prediction

It’s getting to the stage of the FA Cup where upsets begin to go out of the window.

Tottenham will have their sights set on Wembley and the chance to win a first trophy since 2008.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are focusing on promotion to the Premier League and the FA Cup, simply, isn’t their priority this season.

They will make it tough for Spurs at Bramall Lane and give supporters a performance to be proud of. However, Tottenham’s quality will shine through.

FLW predicts: Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham.