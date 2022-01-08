FA Cup – QPR v Rotherham: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

FA Cup third round weekend is one of the most exciting weekends of the English football calendar and though it’s not one of the headline ties, QPR’s clash with Rotherham United promises to be an intriguing one.

Both clubs will be pleased with how the first half of 2021/22 has gone in their respective leagues, with the R’s battling for a Championship play-off place in fifth and Rotherham a point clear at the top of League One.

Paul Warne has proven himself adept at guiding the Millers back to the second tier at the first time of asking during his tenure and this season looks set to continue that trend.

What the league success may mean is that less emphasis is given to the FA Cup, so we could see both managers hand opportunities to some fringe players.

Eight goals were scored across the two Championship ties that this pair played last season, so there’s a lot to be excited about ahead of today’s game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium with a place in the fourth round on the line.

Latest team news

The R’s are set to be without Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng, and Osman Kakay, who have travelled to the Africa Cup of Nations with their respective national teams.

Mark Warburton has revealed that he is “very limited at the moment” when it comes to selection and though Sam McCallum and Jordy de Wijs are close to a return, today looks set to be too soon for them.

Warburton has reiterated, however, that he will take the FA Cup tie seriously despite only having 18 available players.

Rotherham, meanwhile, will not have Mickel Miller to call on as he’s suffering from a hamstring issue but both Dan Barlaser (ankle) and Ben Wiles (back) could be fit enough to feature.

Angus MacDonald is also expected to be involved after returning to the matchday squad against Crewe, though Warne has suggested that he’s not 100% match fit and will likely play half an hour.

Is there a live stream?

No. Given it’s a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday, viewers in the UK will be impacted by the football blackout.

Outside the UK, there may be streams available but as per the latest regulations clubs cannot stream FA Cup fixtures.

However, audio streams will be available for the game on QPR+ and iFollow Millers.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, meaning we should have full team news at 2pm.

Ned Holmes will be in W12 to give you all the latest updates ahead of and during the third round FA Cup tie via Twitter!