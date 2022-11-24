FA Cup: Portsmouth v MK Dons: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The FA Cup returns to action this weekend for the second round of this season’s edition of the famous competition.

While the focus for many will be on the goings-on in Qatar for the World Cup, Portsmouth will be preparing to host MK Dons at Fratton Park on Saturday.

The reward for victory could be a big cup tie clash in the third round, once the top two divisions get added to the tournament for January.

Pompey will come into the game in a strange run of form, with the side unbeaten in their last five league games but having drawn their last four in a row in League One.

Meanwhile, MK Dons have lost their last two in a row in the third tier, which has seen them drop into the relegation zone.

Perhaps Saturday’s clash will prove a wanted distraction for both as they look to set aside their recent form.

Latest team news

Portsmouth rotated heavily for their midweek clash with Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy, making seven changes.

That could be with a view to playing a full strength team this weekend, in order to keep a number of key players rested to keep their cup run going for this season.

Liam Manning took a similar decision for his side’s midweek EFL Trophy fixture, making eight changes to his regular starting lineup.

Expect a full strength team this weekend, with both teams looking to earn safe passage into the next round of the competition.

Score prediction

2-0 Portsmouth.

Is there a live stream?

Saturday’s match has not been chosen to be broadcast on live UK TV and thus will not be broadcast.

Due to the blackout rule, no live stream will be available either.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 3pm.