FA Cup: Nottingham Forest v Leicester City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

There is yet another crunch FA Cup clash this weekend that will make for intriguing viewing, as Leicester take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Foxes are still performing solidly in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers and should provide a stern test for the second tier side, who themselves are battling at the right end of the Championship.

Steve Cooper’s side have climbed up the division and have managed to put themselves amongst the potential play-off candidates. Based on the January signings that they made, it’s clear that the club want to be fighting at the very top end of the second tier – and could certainly do so in the second half of the campaign.

A win over Leicester here too could see them put a decent cup run together – and would show how solid they have now become under the former Swansea boss. Here then, is everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Team News

Sam Surridge has been brought in at the City Ground and based on his experience – and the fact that the club currently have a few injuries in the forward area – he could get the nod in this tie.

Jonathan Panzo is another signing that came in during the winter window that could get some minutes under his belt against the Premier League outfit this weekend. With Steve Cook out on the sidelines too, it would certainly appear that the way has been paved for the former Dijon man to get a starting berth.

For the Foxes, they could be another side set to benefit from the end of the Africa Cup of Nations. Wilfried Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have both been on international duty but with the tournament coming to a close, they could both play a part for Brendan Rodgers this weekend.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, if you don’t fancy watching on BBC, then you can also stream it through the BBC iPlayer service to boot.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Sunday, February 6th at 4pm.