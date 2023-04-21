Sheffield United face a rare Wembley Stadium clash this weekend as they go all in on a famous FA Cup run.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side could earn promotion to the Premier League on Saturday without kicking a ball in the Championship, if Luton Town and Middlesbrough both fail to win their respective fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Blades will be preparing to take on the daunting challenge of Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing Manchester City side.

The Premier League champions come into Saturday’s clash off the back of a 1-1 draw midweek away to Bayern Munich which sealed a 4-1 aggregate victory in their Champions League quarter finals.

City will also have one eye on next Wednesday when they take on title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad in a huge game at the top of the Premier League.

This will be United’s first semi-final appearance in the competition since 2014, while City won the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Latest Sheffield United and Man City team news

Nathan Ake was unable to complete City’s midweek trip to Germany due to a hamstring injury, which could prevent him from featuring on Saturday.

Phil Foden is also recovering from appendix surgery so it remains to be seen whether the forward will be available in time for the game against the Blades.

Guardiola hinted earlier this week that changes are likely for City this weekend given the importance of their upcoming clash with Arsenal midweek.

That means the likes of Julian Alvarez, Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips could all be pushing for a start on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will be without James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as they are both ineligible to compete against their parent clubs in this competition.

This should see the team set-up with Oliver Norwood alongside Sander Berge and John Gleck in midfield.

Heckingbottom will also have to deal with a number of absences, including Rhian Brewster, Jack O’Connell, Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn and Ryhs Norrington-Davies.

However, Wes Foderingham will be available to start in goals having served a two-game suspension following his dismissal against Burnley earlier in the month.

Is Man City v Sheffield United on TV?

Coverage of the game will be broadcast live on ITV1 on Saturday, with a start time of 4pm.

The game will also be viewable online via ITV’s streaming service ITVX with the same start time.

What time does Man City v Sheffield United kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 4.45pm, with extra-time and penalties available if the game is still level after 90 minutes.