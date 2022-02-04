FA Cup: Man City v Fulham: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

It could be a huge clash this weekend in the FA Cup, Premier League title-chasers Man City face off against Fulham, who are themselves having a fantastic time of it in the Championship.

Both clubs are leading their respective divisions and will want to come out on top here in a bid to carry on a cup run. For City, they’ll want to throw out some of their younger talent to show what they are capable of whilst also ensuring they win as many trophies as possible. For the Cottagers, the chance to topple City will mean they are well and truly up for this.

If the EFL side could do it, then it would be a huge upset and would mean one of the big-hitters are dumped out of the competition already.

Ahead of the weekend tie then, here is all you need to know about the game.

Latest team news

Riyad Mahrez is one name that Fulham may have to watch out for in this game, with the Africa Cup of Nations coming to a close and the player returning to his club. After missing out on action for them in recent weeks, he could be thrown straight back in here.

Zack Steffen featured for City in their last FA Cup tie too and despite fears over a potential injury, it looks like he could be set for some action in this game again. Liam Delap, who had been linked with a potential EFL loan in January, has also been spotted in training and that means he could also play a part.

For the Championship side, they could play plenty of their first-teamers at the weekend. Aleksandar Mitrovic should be able to play a part and, behind him, the Liverpool-linked Fabio Carvalho is another who could feature. On the flip side, someone that the Reds loaned to Fulham could play a part in Neco Williams, who is free to feature.

Is there a live stream?

The short answer is no. The game won’t be televised at all due to the time that it kicks-off and that means that there won’t be a stream of it anywhere to watch.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to get underway on Saturday 5th February at 3pm – which is the reason why it won’t be shown on TV.