FA Cup – Luton Town vs Harrogate Town: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Luton Town welcome Harrogate Town to Kenilworth Road this afternoon in the FA Cup third round, with the Sulphurites hoping to cause another upset in what has been a drama-full weekend thus far.

Simon Weaver will be looking to capitalise on the fact that the Hatters have been out of competitive action for a month now, with Luton’s last match coming in the form of a 1-1 draw against Championship promotion-hopefuls Fulham.

Luton know full well about the magic of the FA Cup in recent memory, with the Hatters making it all the way to the fifth round of the competition when a non-league club in 2013, in a run that included dumping out Wolves, who were in the Championship at that point, before making history by knocking out Premier League club Norwich City.

With league form taking a slight fall after an impressive start to the campaign, Harrogate will be striving to make things as difficult as possible for their Championship opponents.

Latest team news

The hosts will be without Harry Cornick who is still sidelined with a calf injury, although, Luton’s lack of games in recent weeks means that he has not, and will not miss as many games as first thought.

Luke Berry, who has been out of action since October 23, is expected to return for Nathan Jones’ side, with the influential midfielder proving to be a real threat in the attacking third.

Preparing for his first game of the African Cup of Nations tomorrow, Admiral Muskwe will be missing from the Luton squad also.

The Sulphurites will be without creative outlet Jack Diamond for today’s clash in Bedfordshire, with Sunderland opting to recall the young winger ahead of yesterday’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Josh Austerfield and Brahima Diarra are also in contention for starting, with the duo who have been loaned out by Huddersfield Town, before impressing during their debuts against Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Is there a live stream?

Following the latest regulations surrounding FA Cup clashes, there will be no official live streams for today’s clash.

Both clubs appear to be offering audio passes for the game.

What time is kick-off?

Today’s kick-off is 12:30.

Billy Mulley will be live from Kenilworth Road for Football League World to provide match updates on Twitter this afternoon.