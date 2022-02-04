FA Cup: Liverpool v Cardiff City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Cardiff City face a trip to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool this weekend.

Steve Morison’s side were drawn to face the Premier League outfit in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

Cardiff are currently 20th in the Championship as they get set to face the side second in the Premier League.

However, the Bluebirds are coming into the game with momentum having won back to back games in the league against Nottingham Forest and Barnsley.

Latest Team News

Klopp will not have Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mané available to him this weekend, as both players are still in Cameroon preparing for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Harvey Elliot is expected to make the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a horrific ankle injury at the start of the season.

Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher are also both in line for a start in the Liverpool side.

Cardiff will likely be without Sean Morrison, with the defender having been forced off 11 minutes into their midweek win over the Tykes.

Curtis Nelson and Jason Ralls are also considered doubts with knocks.

Max Watters, Cody Drameh, Alfie Doughty and Ikpeazu will all also be absent as they are cup tied.

Is there a live stream?

The match is available live on TV courtesy of ITV. There is also a stream available via ITV Hub. Pre-match build-up coverage begins at 11:15am.

What time is kick-off?

The two sides kick off at 12pm on Sunday February 6.