FA Cup: Huddersfield Town v Barnsley: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield Town host Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday with Poya Asbaghi looking for his second victory since taking the reins at Oakwell.

The Terriers have not lost at home since November and will be confident of continuing their upward trajectory with progression in the cup.

Huddersfield got the better of Premier League Burnley to a 2-1 scoreline in the previous round while Barnsley had to slog it out in extra time to get past ten man Barrow.

The cup could be a nice distraction from the Tykes’ very worrying league position and form, a way to build some momentum away from the Championship, where they have struggled to compete since a brief competent start to the campaign under Markus Schopp.

The Terriers rotated quite a lot in their team selection for the trip to Turf Moor and are likely to do the same again, hoping to keep their best players injury free for their surprise play-off push in the coming months.

Latest team news

There are no new injury concerns for either side, Carel Eiting could earn his first start since re-signing for the Terriers and there could be a debut for Tino Anjorin who arrived on loan from Chelsea on transfer Deadline Day.

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream for this match, however highlights from all of the FA Cup action will be shown on Match of the Day at 10.30pm on BBC One on Saturday.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at the John Smith’s Stadium.