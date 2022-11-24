FA Cup: Charlton Athletic v Stockport County: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Charlton Athletic host Stockport County on Saturday with a place in the hat for the FA Cup third round at stake.

Dave Challinor’s Hatters have been climbing the League Two table at a rate of knots in the last couple of months and beat Swindon Town 4-0 in the first round.

The Addicks took on seventh tier Coalville Town and picked up a 4-1 victory, with the visitors possibly causing Ben Garner’s men more problems than he would have liked.

Charlton have lost their last two heading into this fixture but have still only tasted defeat once at The Valley in all competitions this season.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the encounter…

Latest team news

Jayden Stockley has been given a retrospective ban of three games for an incident classed as violent conduct in the Addicks’ 1-0 defeat at Port Vale last weekend.

As Charlton’s only fit senior striker that suspension will give Garner a lot to consider.

The Addicks’ injury list is as follows: Joe Wollacott, Craig MacGillivray (concussion), Mandela Egbo, Terell Thomas, Eoghan O’Connell, Conor McGrandles, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Miles Leaburn.

Vitezslav Jaros is out injured for the Hatters while Callum Camps remains a doubt with a shoulder knock.

Score prediction

Charlton tend to have fairly fragile confidence, but their home record would lean towards picking up some kind of positive result in this fixture.

With no reason for the teams to field weakened XIs this should be competitive, with an unwanted replay potentially set to be the outcome.

1-1.

Forget the World Cup… Try score 20/20 on this Charlton Athletic quiz

1 of 20 Who did the club sign Jayden Stockley from? Exeter City Aberdeen Millwall Preston North End

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream but the highlights will be broadcasted on BBC over the weekend.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at The Valley.