FA Cup: Cambridge United v Luton Town: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Cambridge United are aiming to cause yet another upset this weekend in the FA Cup as they take on Luton Town on Saturday evening at the Abbey Stadium.

The U’s disposed of moneybags Premier League side Newcastle United in round three thanks to Joe Ironside’s goal and a masterclass in goalkeeping from Dimitar Mitov – that was in spite of the Magpies having big-hitters starting such as Kieran Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Mark Bonner’s side won three matches on the spin in League One following that result at St. James’ Park but haven’t been victorious in their last two, which could leave them vulnerable to Nathan Jones’ Hatters who are just outside the play-off spots in the Championship.

Latest team news

Cambridge have a plethora of first-team players out on the sidelines right now – two of those being important ones in Jack Iredale and Ironside.

Ironside, who has 13 goals to his name this season, has missed the last three league matches and will be absent for the visit of Luton but Iredale is a doubt after going for a scan on an injury.

Greg Taylor, Jensen Weir, Lloyd Jones and Shilow Tracey are also all missing but defenders Sam Sherring – a January capture from AFC Bournemouth – and Jubril Okedina – are both available.

Nathan Jones has already said he will make changes to his line-up, and he’s expected to be without both Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark once again.

Adebayo, the Hatters’ top scorer this season with 12 goals, has been resting a hamstring issue and is not expected to be risked against League One opposition, whilst captain Sonny Bradley may also be missing after becoming a father once again recently.

Is there a live stream?

People living in the UK can watch this match for free either on the BBC red button, iPlayer and also via the BBC Sport website and app.

What time is kick-off?

The action will commence at 5:30pm at the Abbey Stadium, with the match going to extra time and penalties if the tie is still level after 120 minutes with no replays this season in the FA Cup.