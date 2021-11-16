Ezri Konsa in: The best combined Charlton Athletic XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

Sadly four of the last five seasons have been played in League One for Charlton Athletic however that does mean The Valley has been starved of quality players.

In 2017/18 the club were knocked out in the play-off semi finals by Shrewsbury Town, they went one better to earn promotion via the play-offs the following season before an agonising final day second half additional time goal by Barnsley relegated the club back to the third tier in 2019/20.

In 2020/21, Thomas Sandgaard took over and has placed the club on a more stable footing with Charlton going on the finish seventh in League One, now looking up under Johnnie Jackson despite a desperately poor start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Just two players in the current squad made it into this combined best XI from the last five years, do you agree with our selection?

In practice this team is extremely attacking but with Josh Cullen shielding the back four anything is possible. Adam Matthews and Jake Forster-Caskey are the two survivors to make the side, the former mainly in for his consistently strong performances in a difficult 2019/20 campaign and the latter for his starring roles in both the 2017/18 and 2020/21 seasons.

Honourable mentions go to: Anfernee Dijksteel, Ben Purrington, Krystian Bielik, Darren Pratley, Conor Gallagher, Alfie Doughty and Tariqe Fosu.

The likes of Sam Lavelle, Akin Famewo, George Dobson and Alex Gilbey could all go on to become candidates for an XI of this type if they continue the way they are going in the next few years.

Josh Cullen and Patrick Bauer are probably the most well thought of players to have left the club in the last five years and therefore were two of the first names on the team sheet.