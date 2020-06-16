Eye-watering Jean-Kevin Augustin figures emerge on the back of latest Leeds United setback

Reports in Germany have been detailing the eye-watering figures that could be involved in Jean-Kevin Augustin’s potential permanent move to Leeds United, with the Whites already laying out €4m to bring him to Elland Road on loan in January.

Leeds were desperate for a striking reinforcement at the turn of the year, with Eddie Nketiah on his way back to Arsenal after a spell on loan where he struggled for regular minutes.

Eventually, Leeds settled on Augustin, who arrived on a loan deal from RB Leipzig, with an option there to turn that permanent in the summer.

And, a report from Kicker has revealed how a hefty €4m has already been paid by Leeds for the service of Augustin, with the 22-year-old’s potential permanent move to Elland Road set to cost a further €21m, meaning the overall transfer could come in around £22.5m.

That’s eye-watering in itself and would smash Leeds’ transfer record, but doubt surrounds whether all parties will take up this option, even if the Whites get over the line in the race for promotion.

Currently, Augustin has managed just three substitute appearances for the Whites and, ahead of the Championship’s resume on June 21st, has suffered another hamstring injury.

That setback, according to The Athletic, could rule the RB Leipzig loanee out for the remainder of the season.

The Verdict

This is a mammoth fee for a player that’s had such little impact at Elland Road so far.

Of course, Leeds winning promotion would mean the fee wouldn’t be an issue financially, but you’ve got to question whether it looks the best move given Augustin’s failure to stay fit under Marcelo Bielsa.

You feel for him as he clearly wants to do well at the club, but that outlay, on the back of only three appearances, is enough to put most off.

