Eye-watering Jean-Kevin Augustin figures discussed on the back of Leeds United exit

It has been confirmed today that Jean-Kevin Augustin will not have his loan with Leeds United extended into July, meaning he will not feature for Marcelo Bielsa during the Championship run-in.

Leeds moved to sign Augustin during the January transfer window, with a view to the Frenchman arriving at the club as a replacement for the departed Eddie Nketiah.

However, things haven’t worked out for the 23-year-old, who has made only three cameo appearances from the bench and has struggled with injury since making the move.

On the back of Leeds’ announcement that Augustin will not be sticking around, reliable journalist Daniel Storey has touched on the finances behind the deal.

On Twitter he notes that if Leeds paid Augustin’s wage in full, which they reportedly did, he will have cost them £94,700 per minute he played for the club (49 minutes in three appearances).

It was reported in The Athletic recently that Augustin’s wage was a whopping £90k-a-week, which is comfortably above the highest earner currently in the squad at Elland Road.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table, but dropped two points last night as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town.

The Verdict

Augustin’s move to Elland Road has been a poor one and the fact such a high-profile signing is departing on the back of a mere 49 senior minutes only underlines that.

If reports are true and these figures add up, nearly £95k per minute is a serious loss for Leeds.

Their recruitment in the striking department this season has been really poor and questions will, undoubtedly, be raised when the summer market eventually opens.

