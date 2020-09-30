Eye-watering figures emerge as now-departed Derby County player put under the spotlight

Derby County released Ikechi Anya back in May 2020, but the Scottish international’s refusal to leave the Rams earlier has been revealed in a recent article at The Athletic.

Anya was with a the Rams from 2016 until 2020, making 38 appearances for the club.

The last of those appearances for Derby came in the 2018 play-offs, with the versatile Scot not called upon in 2018/19 or 2019/20.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Derby County midfielders?

1 of 10 Which former Derby County midfielder is this? Jacob Butterfield Simo Valakari Tom Naylor John Eustace

The Athletic has now revealed that Anya turned down multiple moves away from Pride Park in the last two seasons, opting to just turn out for the Rams’ under-23 side.

Within a transfer report it reveals that Anya picked up his full wage of £27,500-a-week during that spell where he only played under-23 football.

As his deal came to an end in May 2020, Derby shipped the 32-year-old out of the club, with Phillip Cocu continuing to rebuild in the East Midlands.

Disappointingly, the Rams have started the 2020/21 campaign sluggishly, failing to pick up a point in the opening three games of the season.

For Anya, he’s yet to play a game of football since leaving Derby earlier in the summer.

The Verdict

These are massive figures for a player that didn’t play for two seasons.

Anya was a decent player for Derby, but the fact he’s picked up wages just shy of £30k-a-week for two seasons of under-23 football is frustrating.

It sours the ‘good days’ and underlines the importance of Derby shifting out the Scot earlier in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know!