Eye-catching stat shows Steve Bruce should drop West Brom regular: Opinion

West Bromwich Albion‘s 1-1 draw against Norwich City last weekend was enough to keep the wolves from the door for Steve Bruce but he will know that unless fortunes change soon, the club chiefs’ patience could run thin fairly quickly.

Albion are one of the Championship clubs that will likely have been happy to see the international break, which to them offers a pause in the schedule to allow them time to get things back on track.

They get back to EFL action by hosting Swansea City next Saturday and Bruce should consider dropping one of his 2022/23 regulars, goalkeeper David Button, as he looks to turn things around.

The departure of Sam Johnstone in the summer had been signposted for some time but it was a big call not to sign a replacement in the window – with the Baggies boss instead giving Button the number one shirt with academy product Alex Palmer as cover.

It looked like a risk at the time and it is not one that has paid off in the opening weeks of the season.

Only four teams have conceded more goals through the first 10 games of 2022/23 than Albion (14), who sit just one place above the bottom three and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Obviously, conceding goals is not always a direct reflection of poor goalkeeping performance and there have been some questionable displays by Bruce’s defenders this term but Button’s statistics make poor reading.

According to Wyscout, nearly half of the 29 shots on the 33-year-old’s goal have ended up in the net while he has drastically underperformed against his expected conceded goals (xCG) figure, which is just 8.63.

That means he has conceded 5.37 more goals than expected over the first 10 games of the season and it gets worse if you look back across the last calendar year.

Since the start of 2022, Button has conceded 26 goals in 20 games, kept just five clean sheets, and conceded 9.01 more goals than expected – eye-catching statistics and certainly not the record of a keeper that can help a club secure promotion.

Button has had his chance and now is the time to drop him. In Alex Palmer, Albion have an up-and-coming keeper that shouldered the responsibility of being a number one while on loan at other clubs – most notably helping Lincoln City reach the League One play-off final in 2020/21.

Bruce was full of praise for Palmer in pre-season and after the Carabao Cup defeat in August. Now is surely the time to back him.

Pressure is building on the West Brom boss and now is the time to make some bold changes – Button out, Palmer in his should be the first one he makes.