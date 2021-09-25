Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Extremely underrated’, ‘Class again’ – This Sunderland man receives plenty of praise for role in Bolton win

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sunderland continued their positive start to the season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

A huge crowd was at the Stadium of Light for the clash, and Lee Johnson’s side got off to a great start, with Carl Winchester rewarding their early pressure with a goal in the 17th minute.

That was the 28-year-old’s third of the season, and each of the strikes have won Sunderland the three points.

Therefore, the former Forest Green man, who has converted from a midfielder to make the right-back position his own, is quickly becoming a very popular figure with the fans.

The Trotters pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half, but Winchester was part of the Black Cats defensive unit that stood firm to ensure the side picked up a massive three points.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Winchester’s latest big contribution from the fans on Twitter…


