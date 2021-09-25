‘Extremely underrated’, ‘Class again’ – This Sunderland man receives plenty of praise for role in Bolton win

Sunderland continued their positive start to the season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

A huge crowd was at the Stadium of Light for the clash, and Lee Johnson’s side got off to a great start, with Carl Winchester rewarding their early pressure with a goal in the 17th minute.

That was the 28-year-old’s third of the season, and each of the strikes have won Sunderland the three points.

Therefore, the former Forest Green man, who has converted from a midfielder to make the right-back position his own, is quickly becoming a very popular figure with the fans.

24 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Did Marco Gabbiadini score 120+ goals for Sunderland? Yes No

The Trotters pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half, but Winchester was part of the Black Cats defensive unit that stood firm to ensure the side picked up a massive three points.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Winchester’s latest big contribution from the fans on Twitter…

Carl Winchester needs to get more respect outside the club he’s provided Sunderland with some huge moments this season already. 3 goals and they all have been match winning ones. He is crucial to how they team play and is extremely underrated in this division #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) September 25, 2021

Winchester was class again today ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #SAFC — Steve Johnson (@Stevej1982) September 25, 2021

Can you imagine if someone told you we would sign a midfielder from Forest Green, play him at right back and see him develop into one of our most important players? You’d be stretchered away. Give Winchester the keys to the city #SAFC — Jōsh (@iiEdz_) September 25, 2021

Winchester has been absolutely immense all season, both defensively and offensively. One of the first names on the team sheet at the moment 👏👏👏 https://t.co/4ZGirf2LKj — PeterJWhalen (@PeterJWhalen7) September 25, 2021

Quickly becoming my favourite player ❤️ https://t.co/t2c4x3Yf1w — Kirsten Reed (@KirstenReed71) September 25, 2021

Class again today 🔴⚪🔴⚪ — Tony Tench (@fatbags666) September 25, 2021

Carl Winchester is the best player in league one. Pass it on #safc — Neil Maynard (@MackemNeil84) September 25, 2021