Despite big expectations from supporters and neutrals alike, Rotherham United's return to League One has been an underwhelming one, with numerous players also struggling to make an impact.

Many thought that when Steve Evans returned to the Millers in April following Leam Richardson's departure, all the tools were in place for another immediate return to the Championship.

This was mostly due to the fact that Evans had done some Stevenage where he almost took them to a place in the League One play-offs last season, and there's also the fact that Rotherham are always expected now to be promoted back to the Championship as a perennial yo-yo team.

They went about the summer by signing seasoned League One operators such as Joe Rafferty, Alex MacDonald, and Jonson Clarke-Harris. However, they, among many others, have been unable to make a meaningful impact this term.

The January transfer window offered the club the chance to make improvements to the first-team squad, which could bridge the gap to their rivals. But it was also a time for the departures of squad players or those on the fringes in need of more regular game time.

The Rotherham United verdict on January exits

FLW’s Rotherham fan pundit Tom Eyre was asked who he is surprised at for not exiting the club this month, be that permanently or on loan.

He said: "I am extremely surprised that Joshua Kayode didn't leave.

"He was nailed on for a loan deal, in my opinion. I think he has had a lot of issues with injuries and I think a League Two set up would have suited him perfectly.

"Just to get some minutes under his belt and to prove what he's worth. He didn't have a great loan spell at Shrewsbury [Town] and was too injury-prone.

"He did manage to get a goal in four starts, so there is clearly a player there. A move never seemed to materialise since, either because of injury or lack of numbers in the squad.

"It's unfortunate, because he really needs to go out and get those minutes. He's a good player that needs more game time at a lower league level."

Joshua Kayode's struggles

Kayode is no stranger to a loan spell, having once looked like a player who had a really bright future in front of him. A loan with Carlisle United at one point led to reported interest from Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Brentford, and Bournemouth.

Having come through the youth ranks at Rotherham, Kayode has yet to establish himself in the Millers' first-team, since making his senior debut back in the 2017/18 season. He has not kicked on from previously promising loan spells, including just seven appearances this term for Shrewsbury Town before his recall.

He will hope to be handed chances by Evans between now and the end of this season, with it difficult to deny that the current campaign is shaping up to resemble a bitterly disappointing one for the Millers, who can be forgiven for heading back into the third tier of English football with high expectations.

While Rotherham were unable to financially compete with top-end sides in Birmingham City, Wrexham, and Stockport County during the summer window, there was an expectation that they would contend for a top-six place at least. Now, it may be about assessing various members of the squad ahead of next season, including Kayode.