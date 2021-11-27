Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Extremely proud’, ‘Stunning’ – Many Derby fans excited after U23s clash v Arsenal

Published

57 mins ago

on

Derby County U23s beat Arsenal U23s 5-3 in Premier League 2 last night, which has drawn an excited response from many fans of the East Midlands club. 

Luke Plange continued his fantastic form in 2021/22 with a brace while Louie Sibley scored twice as the young Rams proved far too much for their hosts on Friday evening.

Sibley opened the scoring for Derby but two goals from highly-rated 20-year-old striker Folarin Balogun put the Gunners in the driving seat.

Plange’s first meant things were level at the break before the Rams scored three times inside 10 minutes in the second half to put the game beyond reach.

Balogun grabbed a consolation goal to complete his hat-trick but it was Pat Lyons’ side that took all three points against league leaders Arsenal.

Due to the threadbare squad available to Wayne Rooney, plenty of academy players have featured for the senior side this term but it seems there are yet more waiting in the wings for a chance to impress.

It’s been a difficult 18 months or so for the club and they look likely to be in League One next term but their young talent remains a positive.

30 questions about some of Derby County’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

What club does Chris Martin play for now?

Last night’s victory over Arsenal has certainly excited the Derby fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Extremely proud’, ‘Stunning’ – Many Derby fans excited after U23s clash v Arsenal

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: