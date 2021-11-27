‘Extremely proud’, ‘Stunning’ – Many Derby fans excited after U23s clash v Arsenal

Derby County U23s beat Arsenal U23s 5-3 in Premier League 2 last night, which has drawn an excited response from many fans of the East Midlands club.

Luke Plange continued his fantastic form in 2021/22 with a brace while Louie Sibley scored twice as the young Rams proved far too much for their hosts on Friday evening.

Sibley opened the scoring for Derby but two goals from highly-rated 20-year-old striker Folarin Balogun put the Gunners in the driving seat.

Plange’s first meant things were level at the break before the Rams scored three times inside 10 minutes in the second half to put the game beyond reach.

Balogun grabbed a consolation goal to complete his hat-trick but it was Pat Lyons’ side that took all three points against league leaders Arsenal.

Due to the threadbare squad available to Wayne Rooney, plenty of academy players have featured for the senior side this term but it seems there are yet more waiting in the wings for a chance to impress.

It’s been a difficult 18 months or so for the club and they look likely to be in League One next term but their young talent remains a positive.

Last night’s victory over Arsenal has certainly excited the Derby fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Anything the first team can do, the U23s can do better. Massive result this #dcfcacademy https://t.co/4gvTCO1XZk — Darren Pickering (@dazza_pickering) November 26, 2021

Not sure what Pat said to them at half time but it definitely worked! Another fantastic result against a top of the league team!! What a great week of football for our club #trustinouryouth #dcfc #dcfcfans #ifyouknowyouknow 🙌🏻🙌🏻⚽️🐏🐏 https://t.co/54zeCj2gYb — Michele 🖤🐏⚽️ (@mish_1974) November 26, 2021

The futures bright, well played chaps👍🐑 — Paul Turner (@Paulderby501) November 26, 2021

Wow. Class!! — Aaron Clift (@aaronclift1) November 26, 2021

Stunning performance — PAB (@PAB00077542) November 26, 2021

Well done Lads🔥👏👏👏🖤🤍🐏 — shelly haywood (@shellyhay) November 26, 2021