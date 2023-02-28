“Extremely proud” – Jon Dahl Tomasson sends passionate Blackburn message after Leicester City FA Cup win

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson heaped praise on his players after they pulled off an FA Cup shock by beating Leicester City away from home on Tuesday night.

Rovers went into the clash as outsiders but they produced a fine display to progress to the last eight of the competition thanks to goals from Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Szmodics.

Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for the Foxes to set up a nervy ending but the visitors stood firm despite having a few scares.

And, speaking to Lancashire Live, Tomasson was delighted with the group for the effort and quality they showed.

“It was an unbelievable night for the club. I asked my players to be brave on the ball and take the game to Leicester against a very side. It is great for the club, great for the players who have written another chapter in our great history.

“All the lads can be extremely proud. It was great to hear our fans signing at the end of the game. We won the game on the pitch and we won the game in the stands as well.”

The verdict

This really was a great night for Blackburn and that result is going to give the players more confidence for the promotion run-in.

Pleasingly for Tomasson, it wasn’t just a smash and grab, as they played their way into the game and for a good period they were the more dangerous and capped it off with two goals.

Of course, there was a lot of pressure late on but they defended well and it’s a real boost going into the huge game against Sheffield United this weekend.

