“Extremely poor” – Sunderland Alex Neil does not hold back with criticism after Fleetwood win

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has admitted his side’s performance in last night’s 3-1 win against Fleetwood Town was “extremely poor” and suggested he didn’t “take massive satisfaction from that at all”.

The Black Cats came from behind to beat relegation-battling Fleetwood, who were reduced to 10 men in the dying embers of the game.

A defensive mistake allowed Ellis Harrison to give the Cod Army a first half lead but goals from Elliot Embleton, Luke O’Nien, and Jack Clarke after the break were enough to ensure Sunderland secured all three points at the Stadium of Light.

The win moves them back inside the top six but, speaking to the Sunderland Echo after the game, Neil did not hold back with his criticism of his side’s display while also crediting them for getting the job done.

He said: “I’ve been saying for the last few weeks, it doesn’t matter what the game is, we want to subtract the performance from the result.

“The result was excellent, the performance was extremely poor. We won’t hide away from that, the lads know that.

“We fell well short of our standards, however, what we had to do was find a way in the second half to win the match.

“Teams who win titles and get promoted don’t play well every week, but they find a way.

“Fortunately enough for us, we managed to do that.

“But to be honest, I’ll go home tonight and it feels like a back to the drawing board for me.

“I don’t want to put a dampener on a win, but I don’t take massive satisfaction from that at all.”

The Black Cats’ next two games are against League One strugglers Crewe and Lincoln City, which Neil knows his side will likely need to make the most of if they’re to cement a play-off place in 2021/22.

The Verdict

You have to credit Neil for this honest assessment of the game and for not holding back with his criticism despite the victory.

Sunderland didn’t play as well as we know they can against Fleetwood and though they ground out a win eventually, that level of performance could cost them against other teams – particularly in the play-offs.

It’s something that the manager was clearly not happy with and that should be a relief for supporters.

His standards are much higher than the display we saw from the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light yesterday and that can only help them in the long run.

