“Extremely hopeful” – Derby County takeover latest as statement released

Derby County might finally be dreaming of an escape from the off-field turmoil that has plagued them over the last campaign, with a fresh statement revealing there might be some hope for the club.

That statement came courtesy of Team Derby (via Derbyshire Live) who stated that after speaking to prospective buyer Chris Kirchner that they and supporters are ‘extremely hopeful’ of a new owner coming in and being able to lead them forwards.

The Rams have played some good football this season and without a massive points deduction, would have been much higher up the Championship table this year (17th to be exact).

Instead, with the club placed into administration, they are rock-bottom of the division and are facing at least a season in League One. Even worse is that, at times, it has looked like the club might cease to exist entirely.

The Rams have been able to keep chugging along though for now, with the hope that a new owner might appear from over the horizon. Now, it looks like it might be a familiar face, with Chris Kirchner again in the running and named as the preferred bidder for the side.

He was out of the reckoning for a while, having dropped Derby and looked like he would purchase Preston North End instead. That deal fell apart as well and he has switched his attention back to Pride Park – and it now looks like he is even more likely to end up taking over there.

Now, Team Derby have released a statement having met up with the American ahead of a potential takeover being done. They claimed that: “It was really positive to meet Mr Kirchner today and share the history of the last nine months as well as our hopes for the future.”

They also added: “It’s great to see the hard work pay off, and there is now light at the end of the tunnel, with an opportunity to exit administration and work toward the long-term stability of the club.

“Supporters – ourselves included – are extremely hopeful. “A new owner will bring clear leadership and a vision for the club’s future and we look forward to seeing that come to fruition.”

There could finally be some actual hope for Derby on the horizon then – but having seen a few false dawns by now, supporters will be staying wary until a deal is officially confirmed.

The Verdict

Derby have been really unlucky this season when it comes to doing things on the pitch, because in any other campaign Wayne Rooney and his side would be staying up and getting plenty of plaudits.

Considering the circumstances, it is incredible that they have even been in with a shout of dodging the drop. With such a hefty deduction, they should have been relegated to League One by now but have instead been able to keep in with a shout right up until these last few games of the season.

With a potential new owner on the horizon and relegation not yet confirmed, there is still hope for the club in every aspect of the team. Whether they end up in League One or not though, if Chris Kirchner can come in and become the new owner before the season is done, then every supporter will go into the off-season happy.

It would then stand them in excellent stead to bounce back next year – or at least have a much better crack at it than if they were still in an administration battle.