‘Extremely good’ – Key Sunderland figure delivers striker verdict that will surely excite supporters

Lee Johnson believes that Ross Stewart has the potential to be a £10million player if he fulfills his potential.

The striker moved to Sunderland in the January transfer window after impressing north of the border with Scottish side Ross County.

First team opportunities have been hard to come by this term due to the impressive form of the club’s 30-goal striker Charlie Wyke, but with the 28-year-old suffering an injury setback in recent weeks supporters have been able to see Stewart in action.

The 24-year-old has started just two of his 11 matches for the club so far, but has managed to get on the scoresheet on two occasions including the weekend’s 3-1 victory away at Plymouth Argyle.

While Sunderland boss Lee Johnson admits that Stewart is still a raw talent, he believes that the player has all the potential needed to be a big player moving forward.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Johnson said: “That mobility is the big thing. He’s a big lad and I think maybe at the moment he’s sometimes better playing as a one [striker].

“He almost needs the width of the box to be able to arc his run.

“The goal was a great example, I know Plymouth thought he was offside but I just thought it was a really good run.

“He’s long and he’s lean and that gives him the chance to make those runs.

“Listen, Ross has got megabucks of work to do but that’s why we bought him.

“We wouldn’t have him otherwise – he’s 6ft 4in, quick, we’re talking £10 million [if he was the finished product].

“He’s a great lad, really good on the tactical stuff because he wants to learn. Technically he’s a good player and physically he’s extremely good.”

The verdict

It’s certainly been a decent start to life at Sunderland for Ross Stewart.

It’s been difficult to establish himself in the team but few can argue that he’s made the most of his opportunities when he has been afforded a chance.

He could yet have a big role to play in the play-offs and supporters will be hoping that he can continue to kick on.