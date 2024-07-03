This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit is disappointed to see John Egan leave the club amid Nottingham Forest links.

According to The Irish Sun, the centre-back is being eyed by the Premier League side this summer following his exit from Bramall Lane.

Egan spent most of last season injured after suffering an issue in September, and it remains unknown when he will make a return to full fitness.

The Irishman spent six years with Sheffield United, but his contract expired on 30 June.

This has opened the door for him to discuss terms with a new club over a potential move this summer.

John Egan’s departure is a blow to Sheffield United

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse believes that the club shouldn’t have let Egan go.

While the uncertainty over his fitness is a concern, he has claimed that a fully fit version of the defender would be a very capable Premier League player for Forest.

“Firstly, I’m extremely disappointed that we’ve let Egan go, he’s a brilliant centre-half who's been absolutely vital for us over the past six years now,” Wyse told Football League World.

“He’s a natural leader, proper professional and a genuinely quality centre-back.

“Obviously, we’re in the dark about his injury, we know it was very serious, but there have been lots of varying different reports on timescale and when he’ll be back.

“If he is back for the start of the season, and a club picks him up they’ll have got themselves a top quality player.

“While he has struggled in two or three seasons as a Premier League player with us, the amount of pressure he came under in those seasons didn’t help at all, and I don’t think they were a fair reflection of his ability.

“If you put him in a decent, consistent Premier League side, I have no doubt that he will prove himself as good enough to be a Premier League player.

“As long as he’s fully recovered from his injury, I can see him commanding a start at Forest if he was to go over.”

John Egan's importance to Sheffield United

John Egan - Sheffield United league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2018-19 44 2019-20 36 2020-21 31 (30) 2021-22 46 2022-23 45 (44) 2023-24 6

Egan made just six league appearances in the Premier League last season before injury ended his time at the club prematurely (all stats from Fbref).

The 31-year-old was a key figure for Sheffield United during his six years with the Blades, earning a regular place in the starting lineup.

He made 208 league appearances for the Yorkshire outfit in that period, including 73 in the Premier League.

But he is now free to change clubs, having confirmed his exit from Bramall Lane at the start of the month.

John Egan’s fitness will be key to next move

If Egan can get back to full health after missing nearly a year of his career, then a move to Nottingham Forest would be a strong next step.

The Reds can offer Premier League football, and there’s a chance he can compete in that team consistently if he can get back to his best.

But if his fitness issues are going to remain an uncertainty, then he might need to take the step down the English football pyramid for regular game time.

Being a free agent at this point in his career is going to be tricky, and he will need to prove his fitness before any club decides to sign him.