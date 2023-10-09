Highlights Birmingham City have confirmed the departure of John Eustace as head coach, despite the team's strong start to the season.

Birmingham City have confirmed the departure of John Eustace from St Andrew's on Monday morning, following lengthy speculation over recent days regarding his future in the dugout.

This comes just days after Blues recorded two convincing home successes in the space of four days, dismantling Huddersfield Town 4-1 last Tuesday, before a 3-1 victory over West Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion in front of the Sky cameras on Friday night.

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Regardless, the new club hierarchy have opted for a change in direction despite the fact Eustace has the club sat in sixth heading into the October international break.

It's no surprise that optimism has been high in the Blue half of the Second City after the takeover and such a strong start compared to recent years, but Tom Wagner has made the first big call of his tenure, leaving many fans in disbelief.

How did John Eustace perform at Birmingham City?

Since taking over from Lee Bowyer last summer, Eustace endeared himself to Bluenoses in his first season in professional management.

Despite a period at the beginning of 2023 which saw the club lose five in a row, the local boss instilled a strong mentality into his group of players to navigate their way to a 17th-place finish, nine points clear of relegation. Eustace also gave the most minutes to Academy players last season, emphasising the trust he had in the likes of Jobe Bellingham, George Hall and Alfie Chang among others.

He would then oversee a summer of change which saw 12 additions and 11 outgoings, but continued to progress on the pitch, which is reflected by their current standing in the table.

In total, Eustace recorded 21 wins from 63 games in charge, leaving with a win percentage of 33.3%

Birmingham City fan response to John Eustace sacking

Football League World's Blues' fan pundit Mike Gibbs believes that the club have to get this call right, but the initial feeling is the board have taken a potential backwards step.

"I'm extremely disappointed, that's my initial reaction.

"I think if the rumours of Rooney are true, then it's massively disappointing and I feel that it's a step backwards." Gibbs continued.

"If they've (the board) got someone lined up who's an improvement, then in time it'll be the right decision but the club are sixth in the league and he's done a great job in the last year or so. It feels very, very backwards."

Why are Birmingham City fans wary of this decision?

One key aspect as to why Blues fans are concerned about this decision is the club has done the exact same in the past, and it went drastically wrong.

Think back to December 2016, where another fan favourite in the dugout - Gary Rowett - was dismissed despite Blues also sitting in sixth position, with then owners Trillion Trophy Asia opting for change and the appointment of Gianfranco Zola. Blues slid down the table immediately as the Italian took just 13 points out of a possible 56 before Harry Redknapp eventually saw the club to safety.

"I hate to say it, but it feels familiar to when we swapped Rowett for Zola a number of years ago, and that really, really backfired. The initial reaction is disappointment, there's some anger also but we have to trust the board and the project." Gibbs added.

What next at St Andrew's?

If rumours are to be believed, then Wayne Rooney is the man said to take the reins in B9, with The Sun reporting that he'll be joined by a coaching staff that includes Ashley Cole and John O'Shea.

The former Derby County boss left his post at D.C United over the weekend, only intensifying the speculation which began back in September when Eustace was linked with the Rangers hotseat.

Blues return to action on October 21st as they travel to Middlesbrough.