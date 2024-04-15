Highlights Leicester City must address their poor form quickly to remain competitive in the league race.

Maresca is sticking to his philosophy despite criticism, risking the team's success in the process.

Learning from Burnley's experience, adapting their playing style may be crucial for Leicester's turnaround.

Enzo Maresca was said to have held an hour-long crisis talks with his Leicester City players following their brutal loss to Plymouth Argyle, on Friday night.

Leicester still have the chance to go top of the league again, because of the game in hand that they have over promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Leeds United, but they are making very hard work of what once looked to be a walk in the park for the Foxes.

They once held a 17-point lead at the top of the Championship, but, somehow, that gap was quickly overturned by both Ipswich and Leeds. Town are the current league-leaders, while the Yorkshire club are two points off the top, and just one off of Maresca's men.

Leicester's form over the last 11 games has been so below the standards that they set earlier in the season. In their last 10 matches, they have lost six times and drawn once, meaning that they have dropped 20 points since mid-February.

The only reason why this City team might not go down as one of the worst cases of bottling in the league's history is because of the stuttering nature of the other two members of the top three, who haven't been able to fully capitalise on Leicester's drop-off.

It's becoming clearer that the feeling in Maresca's dressing room is starting to get more and more agitated, and the latest revelation about this really shows just how bad things are at the moment.

Enzo Maresca, Leicester City crisis talks

Leicester have to get to the bottom of what is going wrong for them, and they have to do it fast. Some have suggested that the style of play is what is currently hindering the side, but Maresca has said that he will not change his philosophy on how he wants his team to play, as per Leicestershire Live.

Sam Allardyce recently suggested that Maresca's lack of experience in managerial roles, prior to landing at the King Power Stadium, isn't helping the Foxes. The former Leeds boss said, to Dion Dublin on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: "[Maresca] has to bear the brunt of most of it.

"How do you get them out of it? Dion, you sit down and go, 'How will I get them out?' What are we not doing to get us out of this? What have we or what should we do? So you've got to change."

Even though Maresca has been adamant about his position on tactics, he clearly also sees that something is going wrong.

The Athletic have reported that, following his team's 1-0 loss to Plymouth, he locked his team in their dressing room for an hour and held crisis talks with them. This was their third 1-0 away loss to a team in the bottom half of the league, where they controlled the ball for long periods but haven't scored.

Leicester may be making the same mistake that Burnley have

Burnley were comfortably the best team in the second tier, under Vincent Kompany, last season. They comfortably won the league, and they had surpassed the 100-point mark by the time that the 46th game of the season had been played.

The Clarets went up to the Premier League and tried to continue their free-flowing brand of football, and were almost immediately shot in the mouth by it. Teams at that level were used to playing against teams like Burnley, except Kompany's players weren't as good.

They still try and apply their principles of playing out from the back, which had a very costly effect on Saturday as the ball rolled under Arijanet Muric's foot and into the back of his net from a back pass from one of his defenders.

Had Kompany tried to make his team more pragmatic, they could well be in the same position. But the way that he wanted them to play clearly wasn't working, and the same can be said for Leicester and Maresca.

It might be better in the long-term to make a short-term switch to a less control-heavy style of play, which teams seem to have worked out how to play against. Maresca can't let his ego get in the way of City's success.