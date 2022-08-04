Extra details given explaining player’s Oxford United switch from Leeds United

Lewis Bate has joined Oxford United on loan from Leeds United, with the player looking to get some crucial first-team experience in Sky Bet League One this year.

The Yellows find themselves once again looking to challenge for promotion from the third tier after several seasons of near-misses in recent campaigns.

Indeed, they are a side that plenty of young players can go to and learn a great deal, though some Leeds fans have wondered whether Bate might have been better off moving to a club that is a little higher up in the footballing pyramid.

Joe Donnohue, though, has addressed such concerns by explaining that the player himself was convinced by Oxford’s proposition, and you can understand why when you read about the promise of game time and style of play:

Seen a few disappointed at Lewis Bate joining Oxford on loan, but this is a move chosen by the player after speaking with managers about style/gametime etc. Ch'ship clubs were interested – not all of them well-run, either – but Bate was most convinced by what Oxford had to offer. — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) August 4, 2022

The Verdict

This is a nice outlook to see from Bate as it shows he is concerned most of all about getting playing, knowing that such a factor is crucial in terms of his development as he bids to become a hit at Leeds.

Under Oxford’s style of play he should learn a great deal and he should play at a level where the pressure and expectancy is that they get a positive result in each game.

All of that should put him in good stead.