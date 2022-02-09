Extent of Reading contract situation revealed

Reading are set to have up to 12 senior players lout of contract when the summer rolls around, as per a recent report by Berkshire Live.

The troubled Royals have been embroiled in a relegation battle for much of the season, with their performances having largely been affected by the fact that they have breached financial fair play rules.

With so many players due to be out of contract in under six months, the club’s main focus is currently on tying said individuals to new deals as they seek to keep the majority of the squad together at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The likes of John Swift, Michael Morrison, Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota are the most notable players that are due to see their existing terms run out, a fact which is sure to alarm many a Reading fan.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Reading FC players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 1) Chris Gunter Yes No

When you take into account that the Royals will also lose their cluster of loanees, it also gives a very bleak outlook ahead of a summer of the unknown.

The Verdict

This is a situation that the club will have been wary of for quite some time but at the end of the day there is not a lot they can do because of their financial plight.

Things have gone from bad to worse for them from both a football and monetary standpoint and now the challenge will be to keep as many of the existing squad at the club as possible.

Some of the players on that list of 12 are almost certain to depart, whilst there are others who could well be persuaded to stay put if the circumstances are right for them.

Either way it is all set to be one of the most eventful summers at the Berkshire outfit in recent memory as they look to rebuild once again.