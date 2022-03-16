Extent of financial blow for Derby County revealed as transfer details emerge

Championship side Derby County still owe Lech Poznan around £2.5m for the services of recently departed player Kamil Jozwiak, as per a report from The Athletic.

The 23-year-old left Pride Park last week after sealing a move to MLS side Charlotte in a deal thought to be in the region of £2m, a much-needed financial boost for the second-tier side who are still in the depths of administration.

Despite Mel Morris and Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson agreeing a deal to end Boro’s dispute with the Rams, clearing the way for a preferred bidder to be named, no interested party has been chosen yet as uncertainty continues following their entrance into administration in September.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Derby County players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Plays for: Blackpool | Age: 35 | Left Derby in: 2019 Jordon Ibe Tom Ince Richard Keogh Martyn Waghorn

Polish international Jozwiak was signed way back in 2020, but they are yet to pay all of their instalments to Poznan who find themselves in a similar situation to Arsenal with Krystian Bielik.

It was previously revealed by the EFL embargo service that the Rams had defaulted on paying transfer fee instalments, a misdemeanour on their charge sheet that has since been removed, though it remains to be seen whether that was concerning either player mentioned.

At the time the Rams went into administration, they had only paid around 25% of the £3.4m fee it took to lure Jozwiak to the East Midlands.

And despite numerous attempts from the Polish side to initiate dialogue with the English club regarding this issue, the only communication they’ve had is when the latter asked the former to defer the next payment that was due last month.

It has now been revealed that Derby still owe them around £2.5m for his transfer, though The Sun revealed that the financial burden of paying Poznan would be passed onto the next owners with the administrators desperately needing the fee they received for the 23-year-old to ensure the clubs survives in the short term.

The Verdict:

This is a blow for the administrators in their quest to sell the club because this fee will only add to the total price it will take for an interested party to buy the club and that won’t exactly boost their chances of naming a preferred bid.

However, some would argue this fee is a drop in the ocean considering the amount of money it will take to rescue the club, so it may not prove to be that much of a blow after all, though they still find themselves in a perilous position.

You can only hope someone is willing to up their bid enough for the administrators to choose them – because it makes no sense to wait this long to pick a party if one already has the required offer needed to take the Rams out of the current danger they find themselves in.

It may take a sizeable initial outlay to take on the East Midlands side – but they have a talented manager, some exciting young players and the fanbase there to be very successful in the future and this is why there will always be hope that they can be rescued.

The supporters, the players and coaching staff have been phenomenal this season – and all three groups deserve to witness off-field success with a new buyer after months and months of turmoil.

This situation is painting Derby in a bad light – but it’s not because of the club – it’s down to the person who got them in this mess in the first place and most football fans will be on their side as they continue to endure an uncertain period.