Eddie Howe’s role in Newcastle United’s pursuit of Harvey Barnes has been revealed.

It has been reported that the Magpies are closing in on a deal to sign the 25-year-old from Leicester City.

How involved was Eddie Howe in Newcastle United’s approach to Leicester City for Harvey Barnes?

According to Chronicle Live, Howe has been heavily involved in the speeding-up process in negotiations between the two clubs.

The Newcastle boss is keen to have the Leicester forward involved with the team’s tour to the US later this month.

The squad is set to depart for the other side of the Atlantic in the next couple of weeks.

Newcastle concluded three of their four summer signings last summer prior to their tour to Austria, which was seen as an advantage in their preparations for the new campaign.

Now Howe is keen to strike a similar balance with this summers’ additions.

While recruitment is led by scouting chief Steve Nickson, with sporting director Dan Ashworth also heavily involved, the final say comes down to Howe.

The Newcastle boss has pushed hard for the arrival of Barnes, with the winger seen as a potential key player in the team’s attacking options.

What is the latest news surrounding Newcastle United’s pursuit of Harvey Barnes?

Talks between the two teams have taken place in the last 48 hours, which has raised optimism that a deal can be agreed before the start of next week.

A deal in the region of £35 million is hoped to be struck, although Leicester have placed a £40 million valuation on the player.

Barnes is being targeted with a Premier League move given his level of performances in the top flight in recent years have continued to impress.

The winger came through the ranks of the Leicester academy, bursting into the first team squad during the 2018-19 campaign.

He has previously helped the club to consecutive fifth place finishes in the Premier League, as well as the Foxes’ first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

But relegation to the Championship has raised doubts over his future.

Barnes contributed 13 goals to the team last season, but he was unable to help steer the team clear of the bottom three.

An 18th place finish ended the club’s eight-year stint in the Premier League.

Would Harvey Barnes be a good value signing for Newcastle United at £35 million?

Leicester’s bargaining position in negotiations for Barnes was significantly weakened when relegation was suffered last season.

Even with two-years still remaining on his contract, there is only so much that the club can realistically charge for a player of Barnes’ quality in the Championship.

A £35 million deal would represent really good value for Newcastle as they are set to sign a Premier League proven player that is a natural fit in their squad.

Howe will now have an abundance of attacking options in his squad, if this deal goes through, which he will need in order to compete domestically and in the Champions League.