Highlights Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is bracing himself for an "explosive" atmosphere when his side face Sunderland at The Stadium of Light.

The two local rivals are set to go head to head next month, in the third round of the FA Cup.

The match is set to be the first meeting between the two sides, since a Premier League draw back in 2016.

There will be an "explosive" atmosphere at The Stadium of Light when Sunderland host Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup next month.

That's according to Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who knows there will be a lot riding on that meeting between the two sides.

What is the significance of this game?

Even beyond the motivation to get to the next round of the competition, there will be plenty at stake for both sides when they meet in this clash in January.

The rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle is one of the bitterest local derbies in English football, with both desperate for North East bragging rights.

With the two teams having found themselves in different divisions in recent years, this will be the first meeting between the pair since a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in 2016.

Beyond that, both sides have won this derby 53 times, so there is also the motivation to secure status as the most successful club overall, when it comes to matches between the two.

As a result, there are plenty of reasons why fans, players and staff of both teams, will be determined to see their side come out on top in this match, something it seems Howe is well aware of.

What is Howe expecting at The Stadium of Light?

With Sunderland drawn as the home team for this latest installment of the rivalry, they will have the advantage of their passionate and voiciferous support making up most of the attendance.

That it seems, is something that Howe is well aware of, and he does appear confident that his side will be well tested in such situations come that game.

Giving his reaction to that FA Cup draw, the Magpies boss was quoted by Newcastle's X, formerly Twitter, account, as saying: "It will be an explosive atmosphere, we have played in a lot of highly charged stadiums with a lot riding on games this season, this will be another one."

Where are Newcastle and Sunderland currently?

Following their third place finish in the Premier League last season, Newcastle are enjoying another positive campaign, and currently occupy sixth spot in the top-flight of English football.

Sunderland meanwhile, made the play-offs in their first year back in the Championship last season, after a period in League One.

Having missed out on a return to the Premier League then, they now sit ninth in the second-tier table, although they are looking for a new manager following the sacking of Tony Mowbray earlier this week.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played Points 6th Hull City 19 30 7th Blackburn Rovers 19 28 8th Preston North 19 28 9th Sunderland 19 27 As of 6th December 2023

Is this a fair assessment of the Stadium of Light from Howe?

It is hard to argue with what the Newcastle manager is saying about this particular cup draw here.

Given the local rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle, have always been intense affairs, with both absolutely desperate to get one over the other every time they face off.

Related Sunderland stumbling block in potential Will Still managerial pursuit emerges The Black Cats are searching for a replacement for Tony Mowbray

With this latest match being a one-off occasion, with no guarantee of when they might play each other again, the incentive to win this particular meeting of the two sides, looks as great as ever.

As a result, you can certainly imagine this being another immensely passionate game between game between the two teams, that even footballing neutrals will surely be looking forward to greatly.