Bradford City

‘Explanation needed’ – Many Bradford City fans react to surprise player departure

Published

1 hour ago

on

Chesterfield have completed the signing of Bradford City forward Danny Rowe for an undisclosed fee.

Rowe was a regular goalscorer in the National League for AFC Fylde, scoring 24 goals in 2017/18 and 27 goals in 2018/19.

But Fylde were relegated to the National League North in 2019/20, leading to Rowe’s departure to League Two Oldham Athletic.

After scoring 11 goals in 32 games for the Latics, Bradford paid an undisclosed fee to bring Rowe to Valley Parade in January.

But the 32-year-old struggled to set the world alight for the Bantams, scoring five goals in 18 League Two appearances.

Rowe has now made a third permanent move of the season, with National League promotion hopefuls Chesterfield signing him for an undisclosed fee.

James Rowe’s side sit seventh in the National League and currently occupy the final play-off spot, and will be hoping Rowe can reignite his goalscoring form at this level to help fire them to towards promotion.

Here, meanwhile, we take a look at Bradford fans’ reactions to Rowe’s departure after only four months at the club…


