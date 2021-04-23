‘Explanation needed’ – Many Bradford City fans react to surprise player departure

Chesterfield have completed the signing of Bradford City forward Danny Rowe for an undisclosed fee.

Rowe was a regular goalscorer in the National League for AFC Fylde, scoring 24 goals in 2017/18 and 27 goals in 2018/19.

But Fylde were relegated to the National League North in 2019/20, leading to Rowe’s departure to League Two Oldham Athletic.

After scoring 11 goals in 32 games for the Latics, Bradford paid an undisclosed fee to bring Rowe to Valley Parade in January.

You can call yourself a true Bradford City fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Bantams quiz

1 of 20 In what year were Bradford City founded? 1901 1902 1903 1904

But the 32-year-old struggled to set the world alight for the Bantams, scoring five goals in 18 League Two appearances.

Rowe has now made a third permanent move of the season, with National League promotion hopefuls Chesterfield signing him for an undisclosed fee.

James Rowe’s side sit seventh in the National League and currently occupy the final play-off spot, and will be hoping Rowe can reignite his goalscoring form at this level to help fire them to towards promotion.

Here, meanwhile, we take a look at Bradford fans’ reactions to Rowe’s departure after only four months at the club…

End of day if he does not want to stay and work for shirt and takes the easy option of leaving , showing no ambition or fight to be a league player by going back to non league . Then that says it all for me — phill (@BCAFCPHILL) April 22, 2021

A decent striker who will score goals if you build a team around him. A laid back player who appears to lack enthusiasm for the game and a willingness to work hard for the team. Wishing him all the best. — MONZA (@CMonza77) April 22, 2021

…and we’re back to square one. Love League 2 us. #bcafc — Sam (@_SmShphrd) April 22, 2021

Bradford City, the Masters in the game of repeatedly giving away the best Proven Natural goal Scorers in the league Doyle Vaughan Rowe That is some skill 👏🏼 — Darius Syrossian (@DariusSyrossian) April 22, 2021

I don't have a problem with this, gives us more direction for the off season planning — Dizzy (@Dizzy12739349) April 22, 2021

Sad to see him go, people can say he was moody or unhappy. But i would be too after scoring 3 in my first 2 then been dropped for 3 weeks because of a cold, then not starting because the chuckle brothers insisted they wouldn’t play him & cook together 🤯 good luck to him — George (@Liakon92) April 22, 2021

Wish him luck but didn’t want to be here didn’t put any effort in off the bench and that shows everything for me — Thomas Booth (@thomasbooth42) April 22, 2021

If a player doesn’t want to be at the club he can go, however the fans deserve transparency the very least. — BantamsVlogs (@BantamsVlogs) April 22, 2021

@Ryan5parks what has happened here?! Explanation needed please! — Gavin Hoban (@gavinh_yh) April 22, 2021