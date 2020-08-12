Explanation emerges for delay in West Brom’s £8m move for star man

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly yet to complete the signing of star playmaker Matheus Pereira from Sporting Lisbon as they’re still ironing out contractual issues, though there is no danger of those stopping the deal from happening.

The Brazilian joined the Baggies on a season-long loan on August transfer deadline day and dazzled in the Championship last term – scoring eight goals and providing 20 assists.

Pereira was integral to West Brom’s successful promotion push and the Hawthorns outfit are set to sign him for a fee in the region of £8 million after an appearance-based clause in his contract was triggered in the 2019/20 campaign.

It has been nearly three weeks since the Baggies final Championship game and the club are yet to complete the signing of the 24-year-old, despite the fact the move has looked a certainty for much of the season.

According to a report from The Athletic, the delay in completing the deal is because contractual issues are being ironed out by the club.

It is understood that these cannot stop the move happening and that there is “total calm” at West Brom about the situation.

The Verdict

This will likely make reassuring reading for Baggies fans, who may well have been concerned about how long they’ve been waiting for the permanent signing of Pereira to be announced.

The Brazilian was magnificent last term and West Brom’s star man as they sealed promotion to the Premier League.

He will likely be a key for the Baggies as they look to establish themselves in the Premier League and as long as the deal is done before the start of next season, a little delay isn’t the end of the world.