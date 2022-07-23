Explanation emerges as Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Liverpool transfer agreement is held up

Blackburn Rovers move for Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has now been put on hold according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Despite agreeing a deal to bring in Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton, the move to bring the youngster into the club has been put on hold as a result of injuries in the Premier League runners up squad.

Jurgen Klopps side had given the green light for Morton to move out on loan to gain experience but due to injuries in midfielder, the brakes have been placed on that for now.

The deal could be revisited later in the window, similar to Rovers’ pursuit of Reda Khadra last summer, but won’t be going through for the time being.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has outlined central midfield as a key area to strengthen his squad, following the departures of Bradley Johnson, Jacob Davenport and first-team regular Joe Rothwell.

Morton has nine first-team appearances to his name for Liverpool, and has been around the squad for the last year.

It would be the third successive summer that Rovers have signed a Liverpool youngster on loan, following in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott (20/21) and Leighton Clarkson (21/22).

This may prompt Rovers to turn their attentions elsewhere as they look to get their squad ready for the upcoming Championship season starting next week.

The Verdict

It’s a frustrating hurdle for Rovers who need to improve their squad ahead of their first league game of the Championship season.

With Morton, they had a composed, ball playing midfielder on the cusp of joining but will seemingly be on pause until Liverpool get players out of the treatment room.

It hasn’t been ideal for Tomasson who hasn’t always been able to deploy the formation he wants to in pre-season because of a lack of options which will no doubt impact the side’s start to the campaign.