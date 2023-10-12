Leicester City will have been delighted to keep hold of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer.

Ndidi joined the Foxes from Belgian side Genk in January 2017 for a reported fee of £15 million, and he has been a mainstay in the team ever since.

The 26-year-old featured regularly for Leicester in the top flight, and he played a crucial role to help his side win the FA Cup in 2021 under Brendan Rodgers.

Ndidi was linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer, but he remained at the club, and he has starred for Enzo Maresca's side in the Championship so far this season.

The Nigeria international has scored three goals and provided four assists in 14 appearances in all competitions this campaign, and Maresca praised Ndidi for his performances after moving him into a more advanced position.

"I don’t know if he’s more or less happy but the only thing I can say is that he’s very happy," Maresca told Leicestershire Live.

"He’s enjoying it, and he’s open-minded. He’s trying to learn something new and he’s making the effort to try to understand it and learn.

"He’s doing very well at arriving in the box. He’s doing not so good at staying in position and moving in the right way in the pocket. Most of the time he’s higher, close to the opposition central defender and sometimes he has to drop a little bit more. But as I said, it’s new for him and it’s not easy. But for sure he’s always in the box."

The Foxes currently sit top of the table after winning 10 of their first 11 league games, and they are already 10 points clear of third-placed Preston North End.

Ndidi could attract attention once again in January, and with that in mind, we looked at his contractual situation at Leicester and rounded up all the latest transfer rumours.

How long is Wilfred Ndidi under contract at Leicester City?

Ndidi's contract at the King Power Stadium expires at the end of the season.

This means that should any club make an offer for Ndidi in January, the Foxes will be facing a big decision on whether to cash in on him or risk losing him for free in the summer.

Leicester were reportedly demanding £20 million for Ndidi this summer, and while they may struggle to get that amount with just six months left on his deal, he could still command a significant fee.

Given Ndidi's importance to the team, it would be no surprise to see the Foxes attempt to tie him down to a new contract over the coming months, and with the club looking on course for an immediate Premier League return, they could have a chance of retaining him beyond the summer.

What are the latest transfer rumours involving Wilfred Ndidi?

Ndidi was linked with Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich this summer, but a move away from the King Power Stadium did not materialise.

It seems unlikely that Forest will reignite their interest in January after bringing in two midfielders, Nicolas Dominguez and Ibrahim Sangare, on deadline day, but Bayern could come back in for Ndidi after their move to sign Fulham's Joao Palhinha collapsed.

Celtic were also said to have been interested in Ndidi in a move which would have seen him reunite with former Leicester manager Rodgers, but the Scottish giants are unlikely to be able to meet the Foxes' valuation.

After Ndidi's outstanding performances so far this season, more clubs could join the race for his signature in January.