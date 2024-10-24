As the January transfer window approaches, one player who West Brom may have some concern about is Tom Fellows.

The 2023/24 campaign was a breakthrough one for the winger, who became a regular in the Baggies' senior side for the first time in his career.

That was backed up by some impressive performances from the 21-year-old, who has grown into an even more important figure for Carlos Corberan's side at the start of this season.

Tom Fellows 2023/24 Championship stats for West Brom - from SofaScore Appearances 34 Goals 4 Shots per Game 0.5 Shots on Target per Game 0.2 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 84% Dribble Success Rate 52% Duel Success Rate 46%

As a result, there is a chance that other clubs will be taking a considerable interest in Fellows before the market reopens at the turn of the year.

West Brom, though, will obviously not want to lose him, and we've taken a look at the latest when it comes to the situation with Fellows, right here.

Other clubs already linked with Tom Fellows

Southampton, Ipswich, Crystal Palace are some of those linked

Late in the summer transfer window, there appeared to be plenty of interest from clubs elsewhere in the signing of the winger.

Southampton, who won promotion to the Premier League from the Championship via the play-offs at the end of last season, were reported to have made a £10million bid for Fellows.

That, though, was apparently rejected by West Brom, who were said to be holding out for a big fee for the sale of the 21-year-old.

The Saints were not the only club to test the Baggies' resolve when it came to Fellows in the final days of the window either.

It was also reported that Ipswich Town - who were also promoted to the Premier League last season - had an £11million bid rejected for the winger.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace - who have a history for plucking talent from the Championship - and Newcastle United, have also been linked in recent times.

That level of interest may be a worry for some at West Brom, although they can at least take some confidence from his contractual situation at The Hawthorns.

West Brom have some financial security with Tom Fellows

His contract runs until the summer of 2027

It was only back in January this year that the winger put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the Baggies.

That three-and-a-half-year deal will secure the 21-year-old's future in the Midlands until the end of the 2026/27 season.

As a result, that means the club will be under no pressure to sell Fellows in the January transfer window, since there is plenty of time further down the line for them to make a fee from his sale.

With that in mind, there is reason for West Brom to be confident that they will be able to stave off any interest in the winger come January.

Meanwhile, Fellows himself admitted only last month that he wants to help the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Given Corberan's side are currently in the mix for a play-off spot at the start of this season, he may feel there is a chance he can achieve that, if they continue their strong start.

That, too, may convince the winger to stay where he is even if interest from the top-flight returns in January, and that, at least, may be encouraging for West Brom.