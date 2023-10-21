Highlights Blackburn Rovers face a tough decision on whether to sell midfielder Adam Wharton in January, with several Premier League clubs showing interest.

The club must weigh the option of recalling John Buckley from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, considering his lack of game time and struggles at the struggling Championship side.

Blackburn may need to reconsider their pursuit of a right winger due to limited finances, despite missing out on potential signings during the summer transfer window. They have other options in the squad to consider.

The summer transfer window certainly proved to be an intriguing one for Blackburn Rovers.

Having just missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs at the end of last season, there was some significant turnover of players in the first-team squad.

While some key players moved on, others remained at Ewood Park for the time being, and although it seems head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson did not get every signing he might have wanted, he was still handed what looked set to be a number of useful new recruits.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Even so, that all means there may be some unfinished business for Blackburn to complete when the market reopens again in January.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three big transfer decisions facing the decision makers at Ewood Park once the window opens at the turn of the year, right here.

Sell or Keep Adam Wharton

After his breakthrough campaign last season, Wharton was linked with a number of Premier League clubs over the summer, but Rovers retained the services of the 19-year-old.

However, it has since been reported that plenty of top-flight sides - including Newcastle - are planning fresh moves for the midfielder come January, which will leave Blackburn with a tough decision to make.

Wharton is a key player for Blackburn, and with a contract until the summer of 2027, they are under no pressure to sell him this summer. But the club have been working on a limited budget recently, and the £20million fee they are apparently hoping to get for Wharton could change their investment prospects for the rest of the window, so a big bid for the midfielder will give them plenty to think about.

Should they recall John Buckley from Sheffield Wednesday?

The final minutes of the summer transfer window saw Blackburn confirm that midfielder John Buckley had joined Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal, but with the Ewood Park club holding the option to recall him in January.

While Buckley has got game time at Wednesday that he may not have had at Blackburn, he has been played out of position on several occasions, and in doing so in a side that is struggling badly, with the Owls yet to win a league game this season.

As a result, Rovers will likely have to weigh up whether they feel it is worth letting Buckley see out the season at Hillsborough come January, with the fact Tomasson has previously admitted he did not want the midfielder to make that move, another factor to take into account here.

Do they revisit their winger pursuit?

While Blackburn ultimately made seven signings for their first-team over the summer, it could have been eight, with Director of Football Gregg Broughton revealing after the window closed that finances prevented the club from signing a right winger on loan from the Bundesliga.

Broughton also appeared to confirm that Rovers had been looking at a potential deal for Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to help add to their depth in that position, and his form on loan at Charlton suggests he too would have been a useful addition.

However, given Broughton's indication that funds are tight, and the fact they do have options in those wide areas with the likes of Tyrhys Dolan, Dilan Markanday, Andrew Moran and Ryan Hedges, Rovers will have to decide if that is the area of their squad that most needs investment in it come January.