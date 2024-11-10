The origins of football club nicknames are often extremely intriguing.

Of course, the most commonplace nicknames in English football - and across the world for such a matter - often refer to a club's colours, such as 'The Reds' or 'The Blues'.

However, there are numerous examples across the footballing pyramid in this country where a club's nickname is so often a celebration of cultural or historical significance within a town, city or region.

Norwich City's nickname, 'The Canaries' is so often linked to the club's iconic yellow and green jerseys, which have become well-known across the world due to the club's handful of stints in the Premier League, which most recently came in the 2021/22 season.

However, not many will be all-too aware of the origins surrounding the links between the club and the breed of songbirds. Therefore, Football League World has delved into where they came from.

Norwich City haven't always been known as 'The Canaries'

Despite it becoming an iconic link to the Carrow Road outfit, Norwich haven't always been known as 'The Canaries', with the official club website stating that the club's maiden nickname following formation in June 1902 was the apt tag of 'The Citizens'.

Referenced in a 2019 article by independent club fanzine, 'Along Come Norwich' it is also believed that the club could have chosen the nickname 'Cobblers', in reference to the local shoe-making trade, but such links had already been forged with current League One outfit, Northampton Town.

The origins of Norwich City's current nickname

However, the club opted for the full change in nickname and identity by the 1907/08 campaign, 13 years before eventually becoming a Football League outfit.

But, the connection between Norwich and Canaries stretches all the way back to the 16th century, with numerous Dutch and Flemish migrants opting to settle in Norfolk instead of London after fleeing in the wake of the Protestant Revolution.

The group of refugees helped revitalise the local textile industry, making Norwich the lead City in this particular field, whilst also bringing an array of birds across the English Channel with them in the process.

It is said that the Canaries would sing to the textile workers whilst they honed their craft, making them a popular symbol of the City for years to come, especially through the local football club, who continue to celebrate the legacy of 'The Strangers' influence on local history and culture.

Another quirky link as a result has seen the 'Norwich Canary' become its own breed, with it being described as having a "very unique look" due to their appearance.

As a result of the change in moniker, the club would also change its colours from Blue and White to the Yellow and Green, which has become synonymous with so many historic games and moments throughout the club's 122-year past.

Highlighted in the aforementioned article from 'ACN', it is stated that the first report of Norwich City being known as 'The Canaries' looks to have been in a 'People's Weekly Press Journal' publication back in 1905, with an encounter against Kings Lynn Town dubbed as 'The Canaries versus The Linnets', even though the club's full association with Yellow and Green wouldn't come for another two years.

Norwich City's current standpoint

Given he's new to the role, City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup will no doubt come to understand these intriguing links between the club and Canaries, if he is to stick around for a number of years and emulate the recent success the club has seen in the Championship.

The Dane has overseen an inconsistent start to the season, with his side currently sat in 12th place having accumulated 18 points from his first 14 league games in charge.

Norwich City's Last Five League Finishes Div Position 2019/20 PL 20th 2020/21 CH 1st 2021/22 PL 20th 2022/23 CH 13th 2023/24 CH 6th

However, the club do possess a number of standout performers in their ranks, with Borja Sainz stepping up to the mark in particular so far this term, being the only player in the second tier to have hit double figures as things stand.