Leeds United's Pascal Struijk is one of the best central defenders in the Championship and one of Daniel Farke's key players in helping the side achieve promotion.

The Dutchman signed for Leeds from Ajax in January 2018 as an unknown quantity, with the player initially linking up with Leeds' U23 side, before working his way through the ranks. He eventually became a regular player for various managers in the Premier League after breaking through during Marcelo Bielsa's time at the club.

Last season, he had a terrific first half of the campaign back in the Championship, but then suffered a setback in his recovery from an adductor issue and underwent untimely surgery. Had he remained fit, the Whites could have been a Premier League side in 2024/25, but they fell apart towards the back end of the season.

Struijk has made 133 appearances thus far for Leeds since making his debut back in December 2019, although his game time has been hampered by injuries in recent years during his time in West Yorkshire, with the centre-back failing to feature in more than 30 games in any season since making his breakthrough.

That bad luck was exemplified once again last season, as a groin injury sustained on Boxing Day 2023 ruled the defender out for the remainder of the campaign, as Farke’s side let promotion slip through their grasp. Leeds were therefore forced to find other solutions in the heart of their defence.

During the first half of the season, Struijk had predominantly formed an outstanding centre-back partnership with Joe Rodon at centre-back. Ethan Ampadu had to step in for the remainder of the campaign and took the armband from Struijk in the process.

Now back alongside Rodon, they complement each other well as a duo, with Struijk more accomplished in possession and in the build-up phases. Farke's side have been excellent defensively so far, posting the best xGA (expected goals against) stat in the division and keeping the second-most clean sheets as well, per FotMob.

Pascal Struijk's development and transfer interest

It was clear that when the 18-year-old Struijk was brought to the club in 2018, he was one for the future rather than the short-term, and it's a move that has certainly paid off. That's despite it being a frustrating campaign for both Struijk and Leeds last season, but he now seems to have put that behind him.

Struijk looks to get Leeds on the front foot and is one of the primary linchpins in Farke's set up, and is elegant and classy with the ball at his feet, as the evidence of his magnificent start to the season and how he has become an increasingly important figure for Leeds over the last five years, and is now integral to Farke's side as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Struijk is a crucial player for the Whites this season for a multitude of reasons, but primarily as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the division, and gives Leeds balance with a right and left-footer alongside Rodon as well. He also became a huge set-piece threat for the side last term as well - notching five goals from centre-back.

Pascal Struijk's Leeds United record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt (25/10/24) Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 5 0 0 2020/21 Premier League 29 1 0 2021/22 Premier League 31 1 0 2022/23 Premier League 31 2 1 2023/24 Championship 25 5 0 2024/25 Championship 12 2 0

This season, he has bagged twice already from centre-back and there have been few players to have performed better so far this season. It's difficult to think of someone with greater consistency of performance, and someone who has been pivotal at getting the ball moving, as well as playing a huge part in Leeds' six clean sheets in the league so far.

Naturally, such a high level of performance this season and in the first half of the last was going to stir up interest. Angus Kinnear, speaking via The Square Ball Podcast, outlined Struijk as one of the players Leeds rejected bids for in the summer, alongside the likes of Illan Meslier and Ethan Ampadu.

However, following his injury, Leeds always stood more chance of retaining his services in the summer, but it was still not a guarantee heading into the transfer window. It was reported in the summer that Serie A side Torino were said to be eying up a summer move for the giant Dutch defender, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

During the winter of 2023, French and European giants PSG were also linked with the defender. L’Equipe, via GFFN, reported of their interest prior to signing young Brazilian talent Lucas Beraldo as a developing player instead.

Pascal Struijk's wage and contract situation

Leeds needed a solid foundation of players to build the side around for years to come, especially after losing Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, and Archie Gray in the summer. The defensive axis of Rodon, Ampadu, and Struijk has been imperious and is the platform for the rest of the side to build upon.

The recent win over Watford showcased his one and only mistake so far, but such occurrences are few and far between and seem to bother a player less than they used to, having developed mentally, as well as physically and technically as well. So much so, that Struijk is likely to be a player in demand if Leeds miss out on promotion again this season.

He has also developed as a leadership figure and captain, having been selected before Ampadu in Liam Cooper's absence. His personality in the dressing room and around the training ground has seen him become an influential figure in a multitude of ways at Leeds, and he has desirable qualities for teams around Europe.

He last signed a new contract back in December 2022, which tied him down until 2027, meaning he will be entering the final two years of his deal in the coming summer. According to Capology's estimates, that is with a weekly wage of £50,000, meaning that the defender could earn around £7.8million more before his current deal at Elland Road comes to an end.

It makes him the fourth-highest paid player for Leeds, but that will be worth every penny if he is able to remain healthy and available all season, with Leeds' success partly hinging on his fitness this season. Now 25 and well-developed as he enters his prime years, it feels like only a matter of time before he's back in the Premier League, and the Elland Road faithful will hope that's with them and not with another side.