With Burnley's push for promotion moving along nicely, they must also keep an eye on off-field issues which see a few of their first team regulars set to leave at the end of the season upon the expiration of their contracts.

Jay Rodriguez and Connor Roberts' deals are up at the end of the campaign, but the most glaring contract issue facing the Clarets right now is Josh Brownhill's, with the club captain looking likely to leave regardless of what division Burnley are playing in next season.

Brownhill is only still at Burnley on the basis that they triggered a one-year extension to his contract at the end of last season, but even after that happened, there were still rumblings around his future.

He was reportedly offered out to Fulham, Everton and Tottenham in the summer, while Wolves and Leeds United have also been linked with moves for the 28-year-old, who seemingly wants away from Turf Moor.

Perhaps the Manchester United youth product feels he wants a fresh challenge given he's been with the Clarets since January 2020, but either way, his stance remains uncertain.

Burnley could look to cash in on Brownhill in January

Burnley are left with the difficult decision in January of whether they sell their club captain in the middle of a promotion push, or keep him to try and help them get over the line but then risk losing him for nothing if he snubs a new deal.

The club find themselves in a very precarious position where the player holds all the aces, but as he would only demand a nominal fee in January with clubs knowing they could get him for free six months down the line, a sale would seem silly.

That rings particularly true given the fact he's the club captain and a regular in the heart of the Burnley midfield.

But if there's one thing Burnley fans have come to learn over the past few years, it's to expect the unexpected where player sales are concerned, particularly after the summer transfer window which had shades of a fire sale.

Burnley's most notable 2024 Summer sales Player Sold to Wilson Odobert Tottenham Hotspur Sander Berge Fulham Ameen Al-Dakhil Stuttgart Dara O'Shea Ipswich Town Arijanet Muric Ipswich Town Vitinho Botafogo Anass Zaroury Lens Scott Twine Bristol City Wout Weghorst Ajax Zeki Amdouni Benfica Charlie Taylor Southampton Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson Al Orobah

Selling the club captain in the midst of a promotion push would be a bridge further than the summer's fisaco, but it certainly can't be ruled out, particularly given the current ownership model which is heavily financially based.

Brownhill spoke out about his contract situation

Speaking prior to Burnley's 0-0 draw against Preston at the start of October, Brownhill reiterated his desire to stay at the club, but it was his comments surrounding the club's desire to keep him which posed the most questions.

When asked if he’d like to stay put at Turf Moor, Brownhill told BBC Radio Lancashire: “Yeah of course. It’s one of them where my contract is coming to an end, is it in the club’s best interests to sort me out or is it mine?

“I’ve got a year left and I just want to keep focusing on performing very well, winning games and scoring goals.

“When it comes to the end of the year the decision has to be made. Is it the right thing for me to stay? Is it the right thing for the club to want me to stay? A lot can change in that time".

His comments certainly hint at a lot of indecision for both the club and himself, but on the club's part, it should be crytsal clear that they need to do everything to tie thier top-scorer down to a new deal.

Replacing players is hard enough in the current climate, but replacing a club captain is likely to be a thankless task.