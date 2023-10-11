Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has made an excellent start to this season, something that comes as no surprise considering how good he was at the Stadium of Light last term.

Registering 11 goals and 14 assists in 50 competitive appearances, he did exceptionally well during his first full season on Wearside after signing permanently last year.

Initially joining on loan, he endured a mixed time during the second half of 2021/22, but did enough to justify a permanent switch and he has proved to be an exceptional signing.

With the Black Cats managing to keep hold of him beyond the end of the summer window, they have richly benefitted from having him at their disposal, with the winger scoring seven goals in 11 league appearances.

That's a brilliant tally - and he could potentially beat his league goal tally from last season in the next few games.

His valuation is only likely to increase in the coming months, with his professionalism so far this season allowing him to be so successful.

He will be desperate to continue being an asset in the final third - and put the Black Cats' 4-0 loss just before the international break behind him.

We take a closer look at Clarke in this piece, including his contract situation and the speculation surrounding his future.

When does Jack Clarke's contract expire at Sunderland?

Clarke's contract expires in 2026 after he signed a four-year deal last year, meaning he has just under three years left on his deal at the Stadium of Light.

With this in mind, he probably isn't a priority for Kristjaan Speakman, but the ex-Birmingham City figure will probably want to open talks regarding a new deal sooner rather than later.

If Clarke does sign an extension, that will strengthen the Black Cats' negotiating position, but the former Spurs man may want a big pay packet and/or a release clause inserted into his contract.

At the moment, it would be difficult to see him signing an extension due to the interest he attracted during the summer.

However, the fact he didn't seemingly force an exit is a real positive and that professionalism should allow Tony Mowbray's side to hold out a sizeable fee for him in January.

What's the latest on Jack Clarke's future at Sunderland?

Speculation surrounding his future hasn't dried up and that's a negative for the Black Cats - because that outside noise won't help the club or the player.

It could be argued that the interest could fuel the player to do better - but that noise can also have a negative impact.

Clarke was heavily linked with a move to Burnley during the January transfer window, with the Clarets having numerous bids rejected for the 22-year-old, and they are believed to have retained their interest.

Brentford are another team that have been recently linked, with the Bees' interest being reported by Alan Nixon on Sunday.

Thankfully for the Black Cats, his contract situation means they can demand a big fee for him, but it remains to be seen whether they can resist big bids for his signature in the next couple of windows.

The player and his agent may be keen for the former to secure a top-flight move sooner rather than later.