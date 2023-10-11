Highlights Queens Park Rangers are struggling in the Sky Bet Championship and their poor form may lead to their better players, such as Ilias Chair, seeking moves elsewhere.

Chair was linked with a move to Leicester City in the summer transfer window, but a deal never materialized. It remains to be seen if Leicester will show interest in him again in January.

Chair has a long-term contract with QPR until 2025, giving the club some leverage in negotiations. However, if QPR continues to struggle, it may be difficult for them to reject offers for Chair.

It has not been a positive season so far for Queens Park Rangers, with them again struggling in form and precariously placed at the wrong end of the Sky Bet Championship table.

The Hoops were promotion contenders not so long ago, but all of that positive momentum appears to have left W12, and now they are regularly struggling and scrambling around to get a win on the board.

They'll hope they can change that around in the near future, of course, but if they cannot, there will be concerns that some of their better players still on their books will move on, and that can certainly be said for attacking midfielder Ilias Chair.

Ilias Chair transfer rumours

Chair was linked considerably with a move away from Rangers over the course of the last summer window, with relegated Leicester City one of his potential suitors.

Right up until the deadline back in August, the Foxes were being linked with a move for the attacking midfielder, in a deal that might have cost around £6m.

Leicester, of course, had lost James Maddison earlier in the summer with him returning to the Premier League and linking up with Tottenham, and so it was obvious that the Foxes would like to bring in another creative talent to aid their return to the Sky Bet Championship.

A move never happened, though, and Leicester have, of course, been absolutely fine despite that, making a scintillating start to life in the second tier this year.

Could they be interested in Chair again in the January window, though? They might feel they might not need him, but they might also feel he's still worth bringing in, and with the R's' struggles there might be several other clubs also thinking that they could be able to sign him.

Ilias Chair's contract situation at QPR

As per Transfermarkt, Chair has a contract with the club until the summer of 2025 and so it looks as though the Hoops are in somewhat of a position of strength when it comes to trying to keep him for a little longer or at least not losing him on the cheap.

The website states they also have a one-year extension option on his deal, and that may also help them ward off any interest at the moment if they are able to trigger it when the time comes.

You do feel, though, that if the Hoops continue to struggle, that will all become largely irrelevant in terms of their cause to try and keep him around.

He is a very creative player and deserves to be playing at the sharp end of the Championship at the very least, and QPR are currently not proving able to offer him that.

If and when an offer next comes in for him, QPR will be able to ask for a decent enough fee because of the contract situation, but you do feel as though, in terms of actually rejecting every offer things might prove too difficult for them to do.