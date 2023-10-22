Highlights West Brom's struggling finances could result in key players leaving in January if the ownership situation doesn't improve.

Guochuan Lai purchased West Brom in 2016 and has been the majority shareholder since then, but his time at the helm may soon come to an end.

Lai's background includes being the General Manager of a successful landscape development and construction company in China before focusing on private investments and taking charge of West Brom.

West Brom’s ownership situation is at the forefront for most supporters at the moment.

The Baggies are struggling financially, and could be set to lose a number of key players in the January transfer window if things don’t improve soon.

The Midlands club has been put up for sale, with the current owner, Guochuan Lai, aiming to earn £50 million from Albion.

Lai has not been a popular figure since taking over at the Hawthorns, leading the club back down to the Championship during his tenure as owner.

West Brom are less financially secure under his stewardship, and are struggling to compete with their rivals both on and off the pitch.

Here we take a look at some of the background surrounding Lai and his ownership of West Brom….

When did Guochuan Lai take over West Brom?

Lai oversaw the purchase of West Brom in the summer of 2016, with the team still competing in the Premier League at the time.

Tony Pulis was in charge of the Baggies, having previously led them to a 14th place finish in the 2015-16 campaign.

Lai led an investment group known as Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Limited, which took over the Midlands outfit from Jeremy Peace.

Lai provided 59 per cent of the funding required to seal a deal worth around £200 million, with 18 per cent also coming from his former firm, Palm.

The Chinese businessman has been the majority shareholder of the club ever since, although perhaps his time at the helm may soon be coming to an end.

How did Guochuan Lai make his money?

Lai’s background starts with him being the General Manager of Palm Eco-Town Development Company Limited for more than two decades.

His time in charge of the company was quite successful, growing the business into one of the biggest in China.

The company made its money in landscape development and construction.

After 20 years with the company, he stepped down in order to focus on his private investment opportunities.

This led him towards West Brom, taking charge of the club just two years later.

However, he has maintained a close connection to Palm, who sponsored the Baggies during the early stages of his tenure.

Will Guochuan Lai sell West Brom?

Lai is currently under a lot of pressure to sell the club, with supporters continuously voicing their discontent with his running of the team both on and off the pitch.

Transfer funds have become limited in recent years, with the drop into the Championship having an adverse impact on their finances.

A brief spell back in the top flight under Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce was not enough to turn things around for Albion.

The longer the team remains in the second tier under the Chinese businessman, the worse the financial situation at the club appears to be getting.

It is hoped that the 49-year-old can strike a deal to sell the club before the end of 2023, but there have been no concrete developments on this despite talks being held with businesses in the US and the Middle East.

Supporters will be keen to see news of a breakthrough soon, especially as the January transfer window nears.